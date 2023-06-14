Dear youth of South Africa

Andréa Campbell.

On this auspicious occasion of Youth Day, the Information Technology Association of South Africa (ITA) extends its warmest wishes to the vibrant and talented youth of our nation. We recognise the immense potential and transformative power that resides within each one of you.

At the ITA, we are committed to supporting the growth and development of youth in South Africa. We understand that technology plays a pivotal role in shaping the future and driving innovation. With this in mind, we have devised comprehensive initiatives aimed at empowering the youth in the field of information technology.

Through our programmes, we will provide access to quality training and educational resources, ensuring that young minds have the skills and knowledge required to thrive in the digital age. We will collaborate with educational institutions, industry experts and government bodies to create opportunities for internships, mentorship programmes and apprenticeships.

Furthermore, we are dedicated to bridging the digital divide and promoting digital inclusion. We will work tirelessly to enhance access to technology and connectivity, especially in underserved communities. By doing so, we aim to empower young individuals with the tools and resources needed to succeed in the increasingly digital world.

The ITA also recognises the importance of fostering an inclusive and diverse tech industry. We are committed to promoting equal opportunities and breaking down barriers that may hinder the participation of marginalised youth. Through our advocacy and awareness campaigns, we will strive to create a more inclusive environment where everyone's voice is heard and valued.

On this Youth Day, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to supporting your aspirations and dreams. Together, we can harness the power of technology to uplift and transform South Africa. Let us forge ahead with determination, resilience and a shared vision of a prosperous future.

Happy Youth Day!

Andréa Campbell

President

Information Technology Association of South Africa (ITA)