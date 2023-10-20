Home

Industry news

Opinion

In depth
Newsletters

Surveys

Events

Webinars

Microsites

Jobs

Publications

Videos

About

Rubrik appoints Ismail Elmas as group VP of International Business

Former Zscaler GVP joins to help drive international business pipeline and advance Rubrik’s mission to secure the world’s data.

Issued by Rubrik
Johannesburg, 20 Oct 2023

Ismail Elmas.

Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security Company, today announced the appointment of Ismail Elmas as Group Vice-President of International Business. Elmas brings more than 25 years of cyber security experience to the role, building transformative sales teams and driving strategic organisational growth.

“We are delighted to welcome Ismail to the Rubrik leadership team, where he will continue to build and scale Rubrik’s international business,” said Brian McCarthy, Chief Revenue Officer at Rubrik. “His expertise and skill set are a great fit for our vision as we accelerate our market strategies to deliver cyber resilience to our customers across the world.”

Elmas joins Rubrik from Zscaler, where he spent four years driving significant growth and leading teams in international markets, including Europe and Asia. Prior to that, he held various leadership roles at software companies such as AppDynamics and BMC Software.

“Ransomware isn't going away anytime soon, especially as the amount of data that organisations hold accumulates and the surface area for hackers to target grows rapidly. Data security and data posture need to be a top priority for all organisations,” explains Elmas. “I'm excited to help customers increase their cyber resilience and work alongside this leadership team to advance the business and growth opportunities across Europe and Asia.”

The addition of Elmas expands Rubrik’s leadership team of industry experts, including Jesse Green, recently appointed Group Vice-President for the Americas, and Andres Botero, who was recently named Rubrik’s Chief Marketing Officer. The company also recently announced two board appointments: former Palo Alto Networks CEO Mark McLaughlin as a board member, and former Microsoft Chairman John W Thompson as Lead Independent Director.

Today’s news comes on the heels of Rubrik’s recent acquisition of Laminar, a leading data security posture management platform, the announcement of cyber recovery and remediation with generative AI in collaboration with Microsoft, and the company being named in the top 10 of the Forbes Cloud 100 list.

Subscribe to Daily eNews
Error!
See also

Rubrik acquires Laminar to accelerate cloud data security

Rubrik unveils integration with Microsoft 365 Backup to boost cyber resilience, recovery

Malware Apr 20, 2023

Immutability to combat ransomware in 2023

Malware Apr 25, 2023

Do the training, invest in security, be prepared for the worst

Malware Jun 29, 2023

Rubrik, Microsoft announce generative AI-powered cyber recovery, remediation

Malware May 18, 2023

Rubrik announces industry’s first advanced user intelligence on Rubrik Security Cloud