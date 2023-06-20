ProfitShare Partners heads to Africa Tech Summit in London

Andrew Maren, founder and CEO of ProfitShare Partners.

Small and medium enterprise (SME) capital provider ProfitShare Partners (PSP) will be the only South African fintech firm at the Africa Tech Summit, to be held at the London Stock Exchange on 23 June.

This year’s summit will feature 12 tech venture companies from Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Egypt and Zambia.

The companies will be looking to raise $1 million to $15 million, to further drive tech solutions and offerings across the continent.

“Africa Tech Summit London showcases the talent and the unique solutions that African entrepreneurs bring to the global tech stage and shows the unique ways problems are solved with technology that not only has African, but global application,” says Andrew Maren, founder and CEO of PSP.

PSP provides disruptive short-term capital solutions and transactional support to SMEs.

“By participating in initiatives such as the Africa Tech Summit, we are able to highlight how we are solving problems uniquely in a market that is relatively untapped,” notes Maren.

“Investors in African tech are likely to get better value and better exponential growth as the sector continues to solve real problems and proves it is not a fad or trend.”

Maren says the continent’s growing youth population constitutes a formidable market. Bringing tech solutions and investors together at this stage of the sector’s development provides opportunities for innovation and return on investments, he adds.

According to Andrew Fassnidge, MD of Africa Tech Summit, participating ventures will connect with potential investors and corporates, and gain insights from industry experts at the seventh edition of the Africa Tech Summit London.

“The summit looks forward to welcoming 300 delegates to drive business and investment forward between Africa and Europe.”