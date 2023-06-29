Benefits of being an independent contractor By Frik van der Westhuizen, CEO of EQPlus

The South African tech landscape is known for its dynamic and innovative nature. And while not new, the post-pandemic world has embraced independent contractors at a scale previously unimagined. As we progress further into the digital age and hybrid working environments, local companies are embracing the shift towards a more flexible and agile workforce to meet their evolving tech needs.

The most apparent advantage of being an independent contractor is one of flexibility. These individuals can determine their work hours, choose their projects and even decide which clients they want to work with. This brings a greater sense of control over their careers, which is often not achievable by going the traditional, full-time employment route.

Always growing

Another benefit is the opportunity for continuous learning. The nature of contracting work exposes professionals to a multitude of diverse projects, industries and technologies. This constant variety offers a wealth of learning opportunities that can keep skills sharp and relevant. It also ensures a constant challenge for those who thrive on being at the forefront of technological advancement.

In addition to skills enhancement, the exposure to various businesses and industries lends itself to a broader professional network. Building relationships with clients and other tech professionals can open up further opportunities for work, partnerships and collaborations. This interconnected web of relationships is invaluable in the tech industry, known for its rapid change and evolution.

Financial opportunities

Financially, independent contracting can also prove lucrative. Skilled tech professionals, particularly those with niche skills, can command competitive rates for their services. Also, being your own boss allows for certain tax benefits that are not usually accessible to permanent employees.

Of course, the life of an independent contractor is not without its challenges. The uncertainty of income, the potential for periods without work and the responsibility for your own business overheads and administration can be daunting. Yet these challenges are offset by the advantages of autonomy, diversity and the potential for higher earnings.

For those contemplating this career path, it is best to equip oneself with in-demand skills and maintain a keen understanding of industry trends. Attend tech seminars, join online forums and keep abreast of the latest developments through trade publications. Your value as an independent contractor is intrinsically linked to the relevance and currency of your skillset.

Good communication skills are also vital. The ability to effectively articulate your ideas, discuss projects and negotiate terms is critical when dealing with clients. These independent contractors must also build trust through reliability and better service delivery than what other organisations are offering. Through this, they can build the long-term professional relationships that are vital for success in the competitive contracting arena.

There is also a risk of not maintaining a healthy work-life balance. The flexibility that independent contracting offers can blur the lines between personal and professional life. Maintain boundaries to ensure that while you enjoy the benefits of being an independent contractor, you're also taking care of your well-being.

Independent contracting in the local tech sector offers a unique blend of professional freedom, financial potential and continuous learning opportunities. But it requires a willingness to be agile and manage the complexities of all the potential uncertainty.