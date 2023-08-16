Boston IT Solutions SA partners with Liquid C2 to deploy Azure Stack infrastructure across Africa

Chris Coetzee, Business Director, Boston IT Solutions South Africa and Winston Ritson, Chief Operations Officer of Liquid C2.

Boston IT Solutions South Africa, a business of Boston, is pleased to announce a partnership with Liquid C2, a business of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, to provide them with a turnkey solution to deploy hybrid cloud infrastructure on the African continent. The first of these centres will be launched in Zambia, enabling businesses in the region to access cloud solutions that meet the local data regulatory requirements and efficiently run latency-sensitive business applications.

According to Winston Ritson, Chief Operations Officer of Liquid C2: “The availability of Azure Stack in the country means that through our partnership with Boston, we can ensure that businesses comply with their country’s data sovereignty and compliance laws. In addition to being able to cater to the ever-growing demand for cloud solutions, we are now confident that our customers will experience the same consistent services across the continent.”

As the longest-standing global supplier of Supermicro, Boston is expertly positioned to add value to customers. Boston's value-adds to Liquid C2 included designing the solution, as well as hardware and software integration. Additionally, the partnership will ensure that units are shipped directly to the country, the kit is installed onsite and final testing is done before going live. Most importantly, Liquid C2 and their customers will also take advantage of the 24/7 next-business-day onsite support.

This unique service offered by Boston is unmatched by any other distributor in the region. As a result of the reference architecture, this solution can be easily replicated and deployed in multiple remote locations throughout Africa.

By providing a turnkey solution for each installation, Liquid C2 can efficiently set up Azure clusters for their customers. This turnkey cluster offers them a reduced total cost of ownership (TCO) while shortening their return on investment (ROI) period. This results in savings for their customers.

“We don’t drop boxes. We are passionate about the value we add to customers,” said Chris Coetzee, Business Director, Boston IT Solutions South Africa. “We are excited about bringing offerings like these to new territories where there previously was no public cloud available to this scale. This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for every party involved. By helping Liquid C2 connect people across an entire continent, Boston can show our technical capabilities to model and deploy large and complex systems. We cannot wait to see what new doors open thanks to the increased connectivity across borders. Today, we live in the information age, and we want the flow of information to be fast, consistent and high quality across the world.”

This investment from Liquid C2 and Boston showcases the commitment from both organisations to accelerate digital transformation on the continent by empowering businesses with a cloud solution that meets in-country regulatory demands. Most importantly, it also offers highly secure, reduced latency and real-time business continuity with flexible adoption models.