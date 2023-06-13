Top ICT tenders: Networking enhancement required

National Treasury’s eTender Portal has quietened down after last week’s drive for backup power solutions, with interest in the ICT sector remaining low-key.

This week’s issue is driven by interest in various networking requirements from a number of entities. It is the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s (RTMC’s) request for last-mile network connectivity of its National Traffic Information System (NaTIS) sites that is likely to draw the most interest.

In its tender documentation, RTMC estimates it has 1 500 sites across nine provinces covering driver licence training centres, vehicle testing stations, road authorities and other integrated users. Its current network infrastructure is mostly based on copper infrastructure, which has reached end-of-life and is no longer feasible to maintain.

While fibre is RTMC’s preference, it will also consider microwave, 5G, LTE or similar technologies.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) wishes to procure 16 new network switches for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education. The tender documentation reveals it is looking for three 24-port PoE network switches and 13 48-port PoE network switches.

The Industrial Development Corporation is calling for a cyber security assessment and penetration testing for a period of three years. Interested parties will need to sign a non-disclosure agreement to obtain the tender documentation.

KwaZulu-Natal’s Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs is looking for a service provider to supply, install, support and maintain switches for a period of three years. The contract includes the assessment of the current environment, proposing new IP/VLAN structure, removing obsolete configuration, replacing fibre between network cabinets, configuring administration methods, and training and skills transfer.

Sentech is advertising for the supply and delivery of alternative ethernet switches for a period of three years. This is due to supply delays and the price point of Cisco ethernet switches, it says.

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) wishes to upgrade its IBM Netezza data warehouse environment. The five-year contract also calls for professional services and ongoing support and maintenance.

In a second advertisement, the NHLS is inviting proposals for the supply, installation and configuration of a new virtual F5 load balancing environment. The contract will include licences and support and maintenance for a period of five years, as well as the purchase back of the current F5 load balance appliances.

Transnet is looking for a vulnerability management solution with maintenance and support for a period of three years. This is an urgent business requirement, it says, to minimise its cyber security risk exposure.

The South African Revenue Service is calling for information on a backup solution as it looks to keep up with market technology trends. SARS currently uses IBM Spectrum Protect to do LANFREE SAN backup to emulated VTL system for business-critical backups, it says.

SITA closes the issue with a request for information on the provisioning of a private government cloud region within a fully managed data centre deployed on SITA’s premises.This solution will complement the ringfenced government secure cloud within the government private cloud ecosystem for the delivery of infrastructure-as-a-service cloud services to the South African government.

New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

SITA wishes to procure 16 new network switches for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 Jun – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2760-2023

Information: Athini Ndungane, Tel: 021 442 8531, E-mail: athini.ndungane@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Jul 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, hardware, networking, switches

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa

The IDC is calling for a cyber security assessment and penetration testing for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 Jun – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: T26/06/23

Information: Sindi Mweli, Tel: 011 269 3650, E-mail: sindim@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2023

­Tags: Services, professional services, software, security, cyber security, penetration testing

Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environ Affairs, KwaZulu-Natal

The province is looking for a service provider to supply, install, support and maintain switches for a period of three years.

Tender no: ZNT 03 EDTEA 2023/2024

Information: Mdumiseni Buthelezi, Tel:082 746 7061, E-mail: mdumiseni.buthelezi@kznedtea.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, hardware, networking, switches, services, support and maintenance

Sentech

The company is advertising for the supply and delivery of alternative ethernet switches for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 Jun – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SENT-012-2023-24

Information: Amukelani or Norman, Tel: 011 471 4590, E-mail: TenderA@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 6 Jul 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, hardware, networking, switches

RoadTraffic Management Corporation

The RTMC wishes to appoint a panel of service providers to provide, install, configure, support and maintain the last mile network connectivity of the NaTIS sites.

Compulsory briefing: 19 Jun – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RTMC BID 03/2023/24

Information: Bid Admin, Tel:012 999 5200, E-mail: bidadmin@rtmc.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Jul 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, networking, last mile, fibre, 5G, LTE, services, support and maintenance

National Health Laboratory Service

A professional service provider is sought for the refresh/upgrade/replacement of IBM Netezza environment and professional services for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 12 Jun

Tender no: RFB046/22/23 READVERT

Information: Kgoputso Magomarele, Tel:011 386 6165, E-mail: kgoputso.magomarele@nhls.ac.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2023

­Tags: Hardware, services, professional services, server, analytics, data warehousing

The laboratory is also advertising for the supply, install and configuration (implementation) of a new virtual F5 load balancing environment, including licences, support and maintenance for a period of five years and purchase back of the current F5 load balance appliances.

Compulsory briefing: 19 Jun

Tender no: RFB012/21/22

Information: Donald Mmope, Tel:011 555 0595, E-mail: donald.mmope@nhls.ac.za.

Closing date: 7 Jul 2023

­Tags: Hardware, software, software licensing, load balancing, networking, services, professional services, support and maintenance

Transnet

Proposals are invited for the provision of a vulnerability management solution with a maintenance and support licence for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 12 Jun

Tender no: TCC/2023/05/0001/29222/RFP

Information: Jessica Mwandla, Tel:011 308 3000, E-mail: Jessica.Mwandla@transnet.net.

Closing date: 23 Jun 2023

­Tags: Software, security, cyber security, vulnerability management, services, support and maintenance

Request for information

South African Revenue Service

SARS requests information on a backup solution.

Tender no: RFI 01-2023

Information: Andre Taljaard, Tel: 081 037 9162, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Jul 2023

­Tags: Hardware, storage, backup, storage area network, SAN

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is looking for information on the provisioning of a private government cloud region to complement the ringfenced government secure cloud within a fully managed data centre.

Non-compulsory briefing: 14 Jun

Tender no: RFI 2763 - 2023

Information: Audrey Matlapeng, Tel: 012 482 3250, E-mail: tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Jul 2023

­Tags: Services, software, cloud computing, managed data centre, managed service