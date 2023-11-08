Local domain name authority seeks board members

Communications and digital technologies minister Mondli Gungubele.

Communications minister Mondli Gungubele has invited members of the public to nominate potential candidates to serve on the board of the .ZA Domain Name Authority (ZADNA).

ZADNA is an entity of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT). It manages and regulates the .za namespace, including domains like co.za, net.za, org.za and web.za.

According to a statement, appointed persons will serve as non-executive members of the board, fulfilling the objectives of ZADNA.

The minister is looking for candidates with a mixed set of competencies, experience and skills, to strengthen and enhance the delivery of the overall functions of the board, it says.

“The applicants must be people with a high degree of integrity, honesty, transparency, ethical leadership, professional competence and due care, confidentiality and accountability, and must understand the public sector governance and legislative requirements.”

The statement notes candidates from sectors such as the domain name community, academia and legal fraternity, labour and human capital, science, technology and engineering, as well as the internet user community, will be considered.

It adds that candidates with skills and experience in finance, accounting and auditing, human resources, corporate governance and risk management, or any other skills relevant to the business of ZADNA’s mandate, will be considered.

They must have a minimum of five years’ board experience and at least eight years’ experience at an executive or senior management role in the ICT sector.

Written nominations must contain a signed nomination letter bearing the full name, ID number, physical and postal address, telephone number and e-mail address of the nominator.

In the case of the nominee, a signed letter of acceptance of the nomination must be accompanied by a comprehensive CV of the candidate; certified proof of academic qualifications, including a copy of a matric certificate; and ID. The CV must contain the applicant’s physical and postal addresses, telephone and fax number, and e-mail address.

The nominated applicant must have a degree, and a post-graduate qualification will be an added advantage. Successful candidates will be required to submit to verification of qualifications and security clearance.

They must also disclose any current and/or potential conflict of interests, including contracts, shareholding and employment in relation to ZADNA and the ZA Central Registry.

Additionally, candidates must submit a letter that expresses reasons for their interest in serving on the board and disclose whether they were ever disqualified to serve as a director or declared a delinquent director, and any information that may assist the minister in considering their application.

Nominations must be directed to the attention of Precious Tsolo within the DCDT, or sent via e-mail to nedappointmentzadna@dcdt.gov.za.

Nominations close on 31 December.