DNB, TM, ZTE collaborate on world's fastest 28Gbps 5G mmWave live trial, delivering Malaysia's first standalone 5G core

Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), TM and ZTE Corporation (ZTE) have forged a strategic alliance to unveil the world's fastest 5G live trial that will deliver remarkable speeds up to 28Gbps. This groundbreaking technology will reshape Malaysia's digital landscape and establish a new global standard in wireless communication, the companies say.

An expansion of DNB's commitment to driving 5G capabilities for the country, the partnership will leverage TM's established network infrastructure and digital expertise, as well as ZTE's state-of-the-art mmWave active antenna unit to deliver Malaysia's first standalone 5G core, complemented by an adaptable next-generation transport network.

This milestone solidifies Malaysia's position as a frontrunner in mmWave technology, elevating industry digitalisation and consumer experiences to unprecedented levels. Through this new innovation, the strategic partnership aims to propel productivity and operational efficiency, improving customer satisfaction and generating higher demand across all sectors. It will also enhance rapid fixed wireless access (FWA) connections to deliver high-quality services, video streaming, lag-free online gaming and immersive virtual and augmented reality applications.

Gracing the launch of this collaboration at TM's Multimedia University, YB Teo Nie Ching, Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital, said: "This groundbreaking partnership reaffirms Malaysia's commitment to advancing technology, propelling us into a new era of connectivity. It underscores our determination to lead the way in technological advancements on the global stage."

Ken Tan Tzi Kieng, Chief Technology Officer of DNB, underscored the significance of this collaboration, saying: "We are thrilled to be part of this strategic collaboration with TM, MMU and ZTE on the world's fastest 5G live trial. Connectivity is a vital component of the digital economy, and 5G, with its high throughput and low latency, paves the way for Malaysia to achieve its digital aspirations. The use of mmWave spectrum in DNB's 5G wholesale network further augments this by giving a 5.5G experience, which is a launchpad to 6G. The combination of our spectrum with TM's SA core opens up exciting possibilities in the enterprise space, especially in the deployment of 5G private networks."

Amar Huzaimi Md Deris, TM's Group CEO, said: "We are pleased to work with DNB and ZTE to revolutionise Malaysia's 5G landscape, bringing digital opportunities to communities, businesses and the government. The standalone 5G core and TM's cutting-edge network infrastructure will establish new benchmarks in connectivity, speed and reliability, pushing the boundaries of digitalisation. This will enable better user experiences, pioneer new industry growth and drive the country's innovation ecosystem that will power Malaysia as a digital nation."

Steven Ge, Managing Director of ZTE Malaysia, concluded: "ZTE is honoured to contribute our cutting-edge technology to this ground-breaking live trial in Malaysia. We believe this initiative will pave the way for new possibilities in the telco industry. This historic collaboration underscores ZTE's steadfast commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and driving innovation within the telco industry. We take immense pride in working alongside esteemed partners such as TM and DNB to bring the world's fastest 5G live trial to fruition."