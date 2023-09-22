Faranani DocTec joins conversation at GovTech 2023

GovTech 2023 is organised and hosted by the State Information and Technology Agency (SITA) and took place at the Durban International Convention Centre earlier in September. This year, delegates discussed new technology drivers in the digital economy, digital transformation and inclusive growth.

Faranani DocTec was excited to engage, network, debate, exchange ideas and share some fun and memorable moments at this year's event. We had the opportunity to explore the possibilities that a platform economy holds for the public sector. Our conversations were driven by the theme: 'Platform economy for digital transformation and inclusive growth'.

"I've been attending GovTech since its inception in 2006, and I'm amazed by the growth and progress I've seen at the 15 events that have been hosted in this time. This event brings ICT experts together to work towards government's digital transformation, fostering networking, knowledge sharing, policy updates and innovative solutions for the benefit of government and citizens," said Sam Selepe, Sales Director at Faranani DocTec.

According to Dr Bongani Mabaso, SITA Managing Director, GovTech generates a creative space to drive sectoral transformation. It paves the way for the adoption of technologies that can both shape our digital future and drive a new way of working and improving service delivery.

Faranani DocTec was represented by Selepe, as well as Lebogang Alaardt, Senior Manager, Enterprise Information Management (EIM), Hennie Janse van Rensburg, Business Unit Manager – Resourcing, and Gopolang Sefara, Key Account Manager.

Faranani DocTec was founded in 2010 and is focused on the provision, implementation and support of enterprise information management-based solutions.

Faranani DocTec is an OpenText Platinum Partner, certified as a reseller, support and services partner.

Faranani DocTec has broad and in-depth understanding through extensive experience of the implementation of OpenText Documentum and OpenText Content Suite enterprise content management platforms and the OpenText Captiva Capture document capturing solution, as well as the rest of the OpenText software solutions such as AppWorks, Documentum, Extended ECM, eDOCS, InfoArchive, Kazeon and xPressions.

This broad range of tools ensures that Faranani DocTec clients have access to the latest technology and solutions that best fit their business requirement.