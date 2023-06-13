Old Mutual’s graduates get IT training in India

India-based Zensar Technologies, an engineering and technology solutions company, recently hosted a training programme for IT graduates of insurer Old Mutual, in Pune, India.

According to the firm, the 25 graduates underwent two-week immersive training that covered a range of technology solutions, products and client-centric problem-solving tools, with a strong emphasis on cyber security and design-led thinking.

Earlier in the year, Zensar announced the launch of its Learning Academy at its Pune campus, where it offers upskilling opportunities through a range of curated modules.

In South Africa, the firm announced a milestone, enrolling its 1000th intern as part of its Skills Development Programme.

Andrea Kühn, consul general of South Africa in India, discussed the value of skills development initiatives and their impact across the South African technology industry.

“In today’s dynamic world, one needs to be armed with the right skills and talent to keep up with evolving client and market needs and, most importantly, the availability of platforms and technology that enables such growth.”

Kühn adds that as the need for technical expertise increases in SA, companies need to reinforce the need for skills development initiatives that enable local talent to grow and make them employable, and shrink the IT skills gap through sustained investments in continuous training and focus on upskilling.

“Skills development is a key issue for the economy and the country as a whole, and I welcome such initiatives to deepen our commitment to community development, as well as to meet the changing industry dynamics.”

Manish Tandon, CEO and MD of Zensar Technologies, says while the company has been training graduates for decades, it recently launched the Zensar Learning Academy “to enable best-in-class technology solutions to our clients, and we are happy to have our clients partake in this benefit”.

He adds the training will help the graduates in their problem-solving ability and innovation behaviour.

May Govender, acting group CIO of Old Mutual, says: “We have a long-standing relationship with Zensar in SA and the collaboration has strengthened with our graduates arriving at Zensar’s headquarters in Pune.

“We are passionate about contributing to employment equity in SA, which involves building sustainable futures for our country’s youth through a process aligned to our corporate values. We believe that people will always be the heart of our technology.

“As the technology landscape evolves and the need for driving customised digital experience increases, we are committed to working with our partners to embrace and develop future-oriented skills that are central to Old Mutual and national economic growth.

“We believe such skills development and training initiatives undeniably encourage a more creative and innovative workforce.”

Harish Lala, senior vice-president and head, Africa, Zensar Technologies, says: “By providing these graduates with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed, we are aiming to not only help them grow personally and help our clients to achieve their business goals, but also to add new talent in the South African industry.

“We have been a partner for Old Mutual for several years, and we are glad to strengthen our ties by leveraging Zensar’s skill development initiative and learning academy, with a strong focus on community development.”