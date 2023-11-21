Telkom recognises Corridor Africa Technologies for exceptional enterprise development achievements

Matone Ditlhake, CEO, Corridor Africa.

Telkom recently unveiled the winners of its inaugural awards, specifically designed to acknowledge the remarkable contributions of start-ups and SMEs within the Telkom FutureMakers programme.

Corridor Africa Technologies has been honoured with the Top Performance Award in the Enterprise Development segment of the Telkom Transformation and Innovation Awards.

The Telkom Transformation and Innovation Awards, a pivotal component of the FutureMakers initiative, is aimed at celebrating and promoting tech entrepreneurs and SMEs that exhibit resilience, growth and innovation.

Standing out for its exceptional achievements and contributions, Corridor Africa Technologies' commitment to utilising digital solutions for societal impact resonates seamlessly with Telkom's vision for the FutureMakers programme.

During the awards ceremony, Dr Mmaki Jantjies, Telkom Group Executive for the Innovation and Transformation Office, underscored the significance of recognising entities that leverage digital technology to address social challenges and build robust, resilient businesses.

Corridor Africa CEO Matone Ditlhake says Telkom FutureMakers is devoted to nurturing and investing in black-owned, high-growth enterprises that not only contribute to the digital economy but also generate employment and foster socio-economic benefits.

"The awards ceremony not only celebrated winning businesses but also acknowledged entrepreneurs, innovators and technology ambassadors inspiring others within the sector," he adds.

The awards were categorised into three segments: Enterprise Development, Supplier Development, and Telkom Transformation Ambassadors and Ecosystem Partners. Corridor Africa Technologies' recognition in the Enterprise Development category underscores its exemplary performance and commitment to driving innovation in the digital landscape.

Dr Jantjies highlighted the imperative for ongoing innovation and collaboration between innovators, entrepreneurs and the government to support economic growth, job creation and the development of small businesses.

"Corridor Africa is proud of this prestigious honour and will remain steadfast in our dedication to advancing technology solutions that positively impact society. We will continue to collaborate with Telkom and fellow awardees to further contribute to the growth of the digital economy," concludes Ditlhake.