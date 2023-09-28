ZTE's cloud PC applauded by Frost & Sullivan with 2023 Global Product Leadership Award * Frost & Sullivan believes ZTE continues to create value for customers through cost-effective and efficient 'end-to-end' cloud PC solutions.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, has been honoured with the prestigious "2023 Global Product Leadership Award" from Frost & Sullivan in the cloud PC market. This accolade reflects ZTE's outstanding performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, product quality and more, the company says.

The Frost & Sullivan "Best Practice Award" is aimed at recognising companies worldwide that excel in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, product quality and other areas while consistently meeting customer needs. Frost & Sullivan acknowledges ZTE's commitment to delivering value to customers through cost-effective and efficient end-to-end cloud PC solutions.

ZTE seamlessly integrates cloud computing, virtualisation, video processing, AI, big data, 5G and other cutting-edge technologies to pioneer a new generation of cloud PC solutions. ZTE's cloud PC solution offers users a secure, efficient and convenient cloud PC experience with a reduced carbon footprint, all thanks to its innovative PCaaS (PC as a service) approach.

ZTE uSmart Cloud PC's relentless pursuit of excellence has garnered numerous accolades, including the prestigious German iF Design Award and Red Dot Award, the Shenzhen Science and Technology Progress Award, the Information Technology Innovative Application Award by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the ICT China Innovation Award, the GSMA Innovation Award and many more.

ZTE's commitment extends to optimising a wide array of elements for its uSmart Cloud PC solutions, including protocols, video coding, image compression, peripheral control, resource scheduling, transmission encryption, distributed storage, data security, terminal control and intelligent operation and maintenance. This ongoing optimisation effort has led to industry-leading capabilities in low-code high-definition, low latency and low computing power consumption.

ZTE's cloud PC offers versatile networking options, supporting private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud configurations. It demonstrates robust cloud architecture decoupling capabilities and outstanding compatibility with platform architecture, hardware, operating systems and software. It seamlessly interfaces with mainstream X86 and ARM architecture servers, as well as desktop systems like Windows, Linux, UOS, Kylin and NewStart.

ZTE has maintained a steadfast commitment to investing in the cloud PC industry while continuously innovating terminal devices. Its comprehensive range of terminal models includes laptops, mini-PCs, all-in-one PCs and desktop PCs, catering to diverse application needs across various scenarios.

One notable achievement is the introduction of the world's first 5G cloud laptop, featuring an industrial-grade no-fan design. This innovative laptop supports multiple networking methods such as 5G plug-in cards, Bluetooth, WiFi and wired networks. It allows seamless network switching, ensuring high-speed full network connectivity. This not only enhances convenience and portability, but also maximises the utilisation of cloud computing resources.

Currently, ZTE serves over 1 million cloud PC users and has shipped more than 800 000 cloud terminals worldwide. Its solutions find extensive application in telecommunications, finance, large enterprises, government, education, healthcare and various other industries.

ZTE has accumulated rich deployment experience across a multitude of scenarios, including R&D offices, customer service centres, business venues, 3D design studios, education and training institutions, medical clinics, retail establishments and households. This diverse experience contributes significantly to the digital transformation of numerous industries and empowers the adoption of new digital lifestyles.