Trellix hosts actionable Ransomware Detection and Response Virtual Showcase Industry-leading CISOs outline plans to overcome threat actors

Creating robust ransomware detection and response programmes.

Trellix, the cyber security company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced its Ransomware Detection and Response Virtual Showcase, co-sponsored by AWS, will take place on 15 and 16 November 2023.

The actionable Ransomware Detection and Response Virtual Showcase will focus on the plans, tools and architectures needed for organisations to create robust ransomware detection and response programmes to stay ahead of cyber criminals. The event builds on the ransomware insights gleaned during Trellix’s August Summit and following ransomware workshop series, diving into how organisations can regain control from threat actors and build cyber resilience with the Trellix XDR Platform.

“It’s unsurprising 86% of CISOs have managed a major cyber security incident at least once during their careers,” says Harold Rivas, CISO at Trellix. “Ransomware is pervasive, so implementing a solid ransomware detection and response programme must be the baseline for organisations to effectively combat attackers. I am pleased to personally walk attendees through battle-tested experiences and share lessons learned.”

The event will feature industry-leading CISO insights and equip organisations with the knowledge to build and execute a successful ransomware detection and response programme. Participants will also see real-world defences in action with a deep-dive demo of the AI-powered Trellix XDR Platform.

"Credit unions are increasingly being held accountable for their readiness to address the risks of ransomware as demonstrated by increasing cyber security insurance premiums,” says Jim Jenkins, VP, Information Security and ISO, Vantage West Credit Union. “The Trellix Platform plays a significant role in supporting our ransomware response strategy, specifically early detection, containment, eradication and recovery – Trellix is a strong pillar in our overall data protection strategy."

Sessions include:

The crazy world of ransomware

Speaker: Graham Cluley, Security Analyst

Dive headfirst into the wild world of ransomware in an eye-opening presentation from cyber expert Graham Cluley, guiding the audience through the dark alleys of the digital underworld, uncovering notorious threat actors and how their plans were foiled.

From crisis to control: A CISO’s experience with ransomware

Speaker: Harold Rivas, CISO, Trellix

In the aftermath of a ransomware incident, here’s how an industry-leading CISO put an action plan into place – Trellix’s CISO shares what he did to combat ransomware and how he did it.

Fireside chat: How cyber security leaders are building ransomware resilient organisations

Speakers: Jim Jenkins, VP, Information Security & ISO, Vantage West Credit Union; Harold Rivas, CISO, Trellix

Learn from a CISO-level discussion about concrete steps leaders can take to move their organisations up the maturity curve for ransomware detection and response.

Event details

Session 1: 15 November 2023 | 1pm – 2:05pm ET

Session 2: 16 November 2023 | 10am – 11:05am CET

Session 3: 16 November 2023 | 3pm – 4:05pm AEDT

See the full agenda and register for the event here.