Laptop users looking for the best can now find Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 at DCC Technologies

Dell XPS 17.

For laptop users looking for the best of the best, the newest in the Dell XPS range is now available to the channel from official distributor, DCC Technologies (DCC).

“A legacy is not built within a day; the Dell XPS range has, over the years, become synonymous with premium materials, build quality and top-of-the-range technology,” says Heinrich Pretorius, Dell Consumer Product Specialist at DCC.

DCC Technologies is introducing two models to the South African market – the Dell XPS 15 (9530) and the XPS 17 (9730). The most notable difference between the two is screen size, with the XPS 15 offering a 15.6-inch screen and the XPS 17 providing a comfortable 17-inch screen.

Talking of which, the display quality is what you expect from a top-end consumer model, with a four-sided InfinityEdge thin-bezel bordering a gorgeous 4K UHD+ (3840x2400) OLED 16:10 touch display on the XPS 17, and an FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 16:10 display on the XPS 15. Both panels include Dolby Vision and Eyesafe technology.

These XPS laptops are branded by Dell as “Creator Edition”, meaning it can offer content creators, whether in graphic design, music production or photography, the power they need, when they need it most. It’s for good reason then that under the hood of the XPS laptops, it starts with the latest 13th Generation Intel Core processors, with either the impressive Core i7-13700H or the excellent Core i9-13900H available as an option on both units.

Dell XPS 17 lifestyle.

Fast performance speed is further ensured by a substantial helping of RAM, with 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 Dual Channel RAM (4 800MHz) as the top option on the XPS 15 and XPS 17. If that’s not enough, Dell takes your creation options one step further by adding either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070 Laptop GPU, making sure the XPS laptops can perform during work and play.

Those concerned about storage space will be appeased by the 1TB SSD, with a full-size SD card reader allowing for the quick transfer of images or as additional storage if needed.

On the sides, Dell provides several ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, plus one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C on the XPS 15. The XPS 17 offers four Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) with DisplayPort and Power Delivery.

Making sure the job gets done is a 97Whr battery powering the XPS 17 and an 86Whr battery for the XPS 15, with Dell ensuring overheating concerns are kept in check through the laptops’ advanced thermal design.

There are a few more standout features, one being the audio quality provided by the XPS machines. A quad-speaker speaker set-up includes two up-firing speakers (2 x 2.5W) plus two tweeters in the base of the units (2 x 1.5W), further incorporating Waves Nx 3D audio. This is next-level audio performance, providing an immersive 3D sound quality not normally associated with laptops.

Dell XPS 15.

To ensure that any online meeting is a success, Dell includes top mounted microphones which offer echo cancellation, noise reduction and studio quality voice optimisations for crystal clear audio. On the visual side, a dual sensor camera does duty, separating infrared from RGB to ensure the camera performs even in low light conditions.

“It’s easy to see why the Dell XPS laptop range is so popular, since it offers a truly top-class experience. The Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 with their machine crafted aluminium bodies, thin and light design, and gorgeous displays offer a stylish and professional laptop that is only matched by their exceptional performance,” concludes Pretorius.