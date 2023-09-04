Vodacom’s Shameel Joosub receives honorary doctorate

Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub receives an honorary doctorate from CUT.

Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub has been granted an honorary doctorate from the Central University of Technology (CUT).

In a statement, the telecoms group says its CEO was presented with an honorary doctorate of philosophy in management sciences on Friday night.

In its citation at the official ceremony, the university said: “Shameel’s business acumen and astute business administration skills have not only positioned the Vodacom Group ahead of its competitors, but also allowed it to stay clear of economic challenges facing many established enterprises.”

In his speech, Joosub said he was accepting the honorary doctorate not just on behalf of himself, but the entire Vodacom family.

“[The] journey to this point would not have been possible without the immense support of my family, loved ones, friends, colleagues and teams I have worked with over the last 34 years,” he stated.

He thanked those that had provided him with the opportunities to advance his career.

“It is our purpose to connect for a better future, which is our guiding star in what we do. It transcends mere profit; it’s about creating meaningful connections, enabling progress and enriching lives,” added Joosub.

According to the university, Joosub’s skills and knowledge will “benefit and enhance CUT’s potential to get closer to its 2030 vision of becoming a leading African university of technology, shaping the future through innovation”.

The honorary doctorate adds to Joosub’s Bachelor of Accounting Science (honours) from Unisa, an MBA from Southern Queensland University, as well as an advanced management programme at Harvard University.