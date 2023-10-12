Home

Industry news

Opinion

In depth
Newsletters

Surveys

Events

Webinars

Microsites

Jobs

Publications

Videos

About

In era of escalating cyber threats, Commvault, Lenovo simplify enterprise data protection, speed recovery in hybrid cloud

Joint solution delivers a powerful combination of robust data protection, scalability and operational efficiency to global customers.

Issued by Evolution PR for Commvault
Johannesburg, 12 Oct 2023

Innovation through collaboration.

Commvault, which positions itself as an enterprise data protection leader for today's global businesses, announced new highly reliable backup and recovery solutions for enterprise organisations, powered by Lenovo technology.

Paired with Lenovo’s award-winning hardware systems, Commvault is delivering simplicity to IT teams with data protection and management from a single view, while giving CIOs flexibility, reliability and blazing performance at immense scale with better TCO and faster time to value.

"Innovation through collaboration has always been at the heart of Commvault. Partnering with Lenovo propels us further into a future where enterprises can safely say their data is secured, protected and recoverable," said Alan Atkinson, Chief Partner Officer, Commvault. "This partnership stands as a testament to both companies' commitment to supporting global enterprises in navigating the multifaceted challenges posed by today's data-driven business landscape.”

“As we continue to operate in such a fast-paced and data-driven business environment, ensuring the safety, accessibility and recoverability of critical business data has never been more important. It is for this exact reason that Commvault and Lenovo have come together to deliver highly reliable backup and recovery solutions for enterprise organisations,” said Brian Connors, Vice-President and General Manager, Software & Business Development, Lenovo.

Commvault software is recognised for its unmatched depth in cloud-native integrations, supporting an array of applications, databases and infrastructures. For the 12th consecutive year, Gartner positioned Commvault as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions. Commvault also ranked highest in six out of seven use cases in the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions.

To learn more about cyber threat protection and recovery from Commvault and Lenovo, join us at GITEX Dubai, Booth #H5-A40. Together we’ll be delving deeper into the challenges enterprises face and exploring how our newly combined offerings can help create a safer, simpler and more resilient enterprise. Register today!

Subscribe to Daily eNews
Error!
See also

Commvault redefines data protection with security capabilities, ecosystem integrations to combat increasingly sophisticated cyber threats

Commvault named a leader for 12th consecutive time in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

Lenovo pursues AI to the edge strategy to secure SA market share

IOT Jun 23, 2023

Lenovo swells R&D division with new hires

Data redefined: Commvault Connections highlights evolution of data protection, power of cross-vendor collaboration

Storage Jul 26, 2023

Commvault announces Metallic: Salesforce Backup, Recovery & Sandbox Seeding – Unlimited Storage on Salesforce AppExchange