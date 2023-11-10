Making the most of Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Seven tips for SMEs

Plan ahead.

In recent years, Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become increasingly popular shopping events in South Africa. Occurring in late November, they present an incredible opportunity for businesses to boost their sales, attract new customers and clear out excess inventory.

Here are seven tips to help SMEs run a successful campaign:

Tip 1: Plan properly

Success during Black Friday and Cyber Monday begins with a well thought-out plan. Start early to ensure you have enough time to create compelling promotions, align your inventory and run a visible marketing campaign. This proactive approach will help you stand out from the competition.

Tip 2: Offer incredible deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are synonymous with big discounts. Shoppers expect deals that are too good to pass up. Consider offering substantial price reductions, bundle deals or buy-one-get-one-free promotions. Make sure your discounts are competitive and clearly communicated.

Tip 3: Be visible

Promote your Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals across multiple channels, including your website, social media, e-mail marketing and online advertising. Your customers spend time on various platforms, so meet them where they are.

Tip 4: Build anticipation

Create excitement leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday by doing teasers for your upcoming deals. Utilise countdowns and sneak peeks to build anticipation and draw attention to your offers.

Tip 5: Up your game

Expect an influx of customer requests, traffic to your website and calls. Be ready to provide excellent customer support and ensure you have suitable website hosting. Promptly respond to questions and concerns to maintain a positive shopping experience.

Tip 6: Prioritise shipping

Offer reliable and timely shipping options. Clearly communicate delivery times to customers and consider providing free or discounted shipping as an additional incentive. A smooth delivery process is vital for customer satisfaction.

Tip 7: Think ahead

What will you do to keep the new customers you get this Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Offer a coupon or provide a free gift should they subscribe to your database.

Also, make time to ask yourself how your campaign really did. Analyse the data to understand what worked and what didn't. This information will be invaluable during future sales events.

In business, customer trust and satisfaction are crucial. It is therefore important to deliver on your promises and to provide a great experience for your customers. Don't feel pressure to participate in Black Friday or Cyber Monday if you aren't able to do so. It will do more harm than good.