Telkom Group company secretary quits

By Staff Writer
01 Jun 2023

Telecommunications company Telkom has announced the resignation of Ayanda Ceba, group company secretary, effective 31 August.

Ceba also serves as an exco member of the telco.

In 2021, she was designated as Telkom’s ethics officer, responsible for promoting and embedding ethical conduct within the organisation.

In a SENS statement issued yesterday, the JSE-listed company’s board thanked Ceba for her service during her tenure and wished her well in her future endeavours.

“The board is confident in its succession plan to identify a suitable incoming group company secretary, whose details will be communicated in due course.”

