Trellix CEO Bryan Palma wins 2023 SC Award for Security Executive of the Year

Bryan Palma, Chief Executive Officer, Trellix.

Trellix, which positions itself as the cyber security company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced CEO Bryan Palma has won the 2023 SC Award in the Excellence Award category for Security Executive of the Year. The SC Awards programme is cyber security’s most prestigious and competitive programme, says Trellix, recognising people driving innovation and success in information security.

As Security Executive of the Year, Palma is recognised as an influential leader for strengthening the cyber security industry’s awareness of threats and introducing the concept of “living security”.

“This year’s SC Award winners reflected our industry in flux,” said Tom Spring, SC Media’s editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance. “Winners demonstrated uncanny market agility and brought innovative solutions to help their customers stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated adversaries and emerging threats.”

Now in its 26th year, the 2023 SC Awards are highly coveted and draw a continued record of entries each year. Hundreds of entries for the Excellence Awards were judged by a world-class panel of independent industry leaders, from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting and education.

“The innovative strategies and technologies demonstrated by all our SC Award participants truly encapsulated the remarkable innovation within the cyber security industry this year,” Spring said.

