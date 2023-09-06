Tech glitches at Postbank hit social grant withdrawals

Postbank says its teams are working to resolve the tech glitches.

Technical glitches are affecting the withdrawal of social grants. Postbank says it has advised South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant beneficiaries that it is experiencing intermittent technical issues.

These are affecting some beneficiaries’ ability to withdraw their funds from ATMs and retailers.

According to Postbank, the technical challenges also affect some SASSA Social Relief of Distress R350 withdrawals at retailers.

It notes SASSA grants beneficiaries are assured that Postbank’s technical teams are working around the clock to resolve the issue.

“Postbank deeply understands the inconvenience and challenges that this technical issue poses to our valued SASSA grants customers. We apologise unreservedly to all our customers. Postbank will advise as soon as the technical issue is resolved,” Postbank says in a statement.

Postbank adds that social grant payment transactions via SASSA gold cards within Post Office branches are processing normally and are not affected by the issue.

Update

Postbank has now restored the affected services.

In a statement this afternoon, SASSA it acknowledges notice from the Postbank regarding resumption of payment withdrawals or transactions following technical challenges experienced by social grant clients on payment days on 5 and 6 September 2023.

“Clients can now enjoy the use of the SASSA/PostBank cards to make purchases and payments,” it says.

It explains that clients using the SASSA Postbank Gold Card could not make withdrawals or transact at ATMs and various retailers (other than Postbank points-of-sale), even though SASSA had made payments for the clients’ accounts.

“The technical challenges only affected clients who were using the SASSA Postbank Gold Card. Other clients, who were receiving grants at various pay points or other banks (except Postbank) were not affected and were able to withdraw their payments.

“SASSA clients can make use of the alternative methods of payment available to receive their grants through various banks or retailers.”