Hytera brings range of rugged devices to SA

The Hytera PNC460U IS smartphone, PT890Ex IS TETRA portable radio and HP79XEx IS DMR portable two-way radio.

Chinese technology firm Hytera Communications has introduced a range of rugged devices targeted at South Africa’s high-risk industries, such as oil and gas, fire rescue, airports, mining and manufacturing.

The mobile phone and two push-to-talk (PTT) digital mobile radio (DMR) devices were announced this week at Africa Tech Festival 2023, in Cape Town.

The products are the PNC460U IS smartphone, PT890Ex IS TETRA portable radio and HP79XEx IS DMR portable two-way radio.

Speaking to ITWeb on the sidelines of the event, Cedric Rigney, senior sales manager at Hytera Southern Africa, said the devices are engineered to withstand hazardous and explosive atmospheres occurring in the workplace.

“The new devices empower workers with the viability to efficiently communicate and collaborate with team members at potentially hazardous work sites where explosive gas, combustible dust and chemical vapour exist.

“They are interfaced with features such as ‘man down’; so, for example, when a man is working on a mining plant or power plant and accidentally trips and falls, the radio will automatically send an alarm to the control room.

“All three devices have GPS built-in, which allows for location services to be enabled. This feature comes in handy when, for example, there is blasting in a mine, and the health and safety compliance officer has to ensure everyone is out of the mining area,” explained Rigney.

With 160 subsidiaries across the globe, including SA, Hytera provides communications technologies and solutions with voice, video and data capabilities. The company’s other regional offices are in Kenya, Nigeria and Morocco.

The company has been operational in the Southern Africa region for 20 years.

“The launch of these products into the South African market form part of Hytera’s global expansion plan and commitment to the Southern African region, following the company's recent relocation of its Southern African headquarters to Maxwell Office Park in Johannesburg,” concludes Rigney.