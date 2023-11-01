Former HPE exec joins Equinix as SA MD

Former HPE executive Sandile Dube has joined Equinix as the company’s SA MD.

Digital infrastructure company Equinix has appointed former Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) executive Sandile Dube as its MD in South Africa.

Equinix says Dube will lead the company’s expansion into the South African market and engage local and multinational companies to establish an interconnection platform in the company's International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre in Johannesburg, which is scheduled for a mid-2024 launch.

Following the acquisition of Nigeria’s MainOne in April 2022, Equinix announced its entry into South Africa with an initial $160 million (R2.9 billion) data centre.

ITWeb reported that the new 4.0MW data centre, JN1, will provide 690-plus cabinets and over 20 000 gross square feet of colocation space.

"Equinix is committed to accelerating a digital Africa and expanding the global footprint to connect Europe and the world to the African continent," says Dube.

While driving the company's data centre offering and connecting local businesses to its global ecosystem, Dube will also lead local initiatives to support education, sustainability, environmental and community programmes.



Equinix owns and operates a network of 250 IBX data centres located in 71 metros worldwide.

