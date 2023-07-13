Prima Secure extends African footprint with two new offices

Cyber security solutions provider Prima Secure has expanded its reach across Africa by opening new offices in Uganda and DR Congo.

Yves Kangudja, CEO of Prima Secure, says with the addition of the new offices, Prima Secure now has a physical presence in three countries, with plans in place to create a fourth office in Kenya in the near future.

Kangudja says the new offices will meet local needs for in-country representation. “Amid our solid growth in East and West Africa, we identified a need to establish more local offices to facilitate the work in progress in those regions. Many of our customers – particularly those in the public sector – are required to work with in-country partners. Many countries also have strict policies around security and data protection, and need assurance that any international solutions they use are compliant with their local regulations. With our in-country offices manned by local cyber security experts, we meet those requirements.”

Prima Secure launched in 2015 and its growth has accelerated in recent years. “Over the years, we have been able to position ourselves as a trusted brand across Africa, working with a growing number of leading vendors and expanding our customer base across the continent,” Kangudja says.

“In addition to our in-country office footprint, our reach has grown to over 700 customers across the continent, in line with our aspiration to become pan Africa’s top cyber security partner. We are very excited about our fresh growth spurt, as it shows all our hard work to date is paying off. We are working towards being established in most countries in Africa in future.

He explains that Prima Secure helps customers overcome the cost and complexity of working with vendors abroad.

“With many countries in Africa still lagging in terms of cyber security maturity, Prima Secure is expanding our capacity to help raise awareness around cyber security. We have appointed local cyber security and product experts to run the in-country offices, as they have a deep understanding of the local business culture, challenges, people and languages. We offer consulting and support to help organisations to identify their vulnerabilities and find solutions that best address their needs and budgets. Our in-country specialists take care of all the procurement logistics and renewals, and also offer expert technical support,” he says.