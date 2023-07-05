What our Uncapped Hosted PBX in the Cloud can offer your SME

More employees are working remotely than ever before. As a result, the traditional telephony system is becoming increasingly unpractical. Domains.co.za's Uncapped Hosted PBX in the Cloud is a cutting-edge telephone solution that enables businesses to effortlessly place and receive perfectly clear phone calls from any location with internet access.

Here are five compelling reasons to consider Uncapped Hosted PBX in the Cloud:

1. Unparalleled flexibility

With our solution, customers can make and receive calls seamlessly from anywhere where they have a stable internet connection. This unmatched flexibility empowers them to work remotely, collaborate effectively and stay connected when on the go.

2. Crystal-clear communication

Our hosted PBX boasts crystal-clear VOX voice call quality, providing an exceptional communication experience. Say goodbye to static, dropped calls, and poor sound quality. Enjoy conversations that are crisp, reliable and free from interruptions.

3. Cost savings

By adopting our uncapped cloud-based PBX system, customers can significantly reduce their telephony expenses. There's no need for expensive hardware installations or maintenance. Plus, with affordable pricing plans, your SME can optimise its communication costs and allocate resources to other important areas of the business.

4. 3CX software and Domains.co.za hosting

Hosted PBX in the Cloud harnesses the remarkable capabilities of the acclaimed 3CX platform. This award-winning platform offers an array of cutting-edge features, including built-in security, backup options, live chat functionality and seamless video conferencing. Added to this, our solution is reinforced by robust, locally hosted infrastructure, which offers an impressive 99.99% uptime record.

5. Management by Domains.co.za

Your SME can benefit from our professional monthly management, which is included in the monthly fee. This way you can rest assured that your system is in expert hands, allowing you to focus on your core business operations.

By adopting Uncapped Hosted PBX in the Cloud, SMEs can optimise their communication expenses, while enjoying the advantages that come with the solution. The cloud-based nature of the system ensures flexibility and scalability, allowing businesses to easily adapt to their evolving requirements. Whether it's remote work, flexible schedules, or distributed teams, hosted PBX seamlessly accommodates these changes.

