Uber utilises electric vehicles in Cape Town

Electric vehicles for Uber Package will be available in Cape Town first.

E-hailing firm Uber commemorated its 10-year anniversary in SA by announcing its first electric vehicle (EV) fleet, which will be used for its Uber Package delivery service.

It is also introducing new mobility and delivery products, as well as expanding its existing services to new geographies in the country.

According to a statement, the EV for Uber Package will first be available in Cape Town. Uber Package is an in-app same-day delivery service that allows people to send and receive items such as a business order, care package or gift.

The company says the launch is a key step in transitioning the Uber Package fleet to be fully electric and achieving Uber’s global target of becoming a zero-emission platform by 2040.

“Our mobility business in South Africa has grown over the past few years, evidenced by expansion to nearly 30 cities across the country, and providing independent earning opportunities for over 20 000 earners,” says Kagiso Khaole, GM for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa.

“That is why Uber is reinforcing its commitment to contribute to seamless mobility and delivery by innovating new ways to help both riders and drivers move smoothly, hassle-free and feel safe on every trip.”

The company also announced Uber Store Pick-Ups, enabling users to book a delivery person to collect any prepaid items from any store. In addition, Uber is expanding Uber Van to Cape Town and its luxury ride-share offering Uber Black to Durban.

It is also adding the Reserve Airport Pickup to its UberX, Uber Comfort and Uber XL rides. This service was previously only available to its shuttle service.

Food delivery platform Uber Eats has introduced Uber Live, a mobile ordering solution that allows deliveries to users in an airport, sport stadium, concert venue or music festival.

"We are committed to creating opportunities for consumers through technology,” says Nakampe Molewa, GM of Uber Eats Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We are excited about the launch of Uber Live, as we are able to take the food shopping experience to the next level for attendees at large events, such as festivals, concerts or sporting celebrations, eliminating endless queues to allow our users to enjoy the event to the fullest.”

A decade since its local launch, Uber says it now serves more than 80% of the urban population in SA and has enabled more than a million economic opportunities across the country.