Nedbank welcomes 16 data science interns

The interns selected for the Nedbank data science internship programme.

Nedbank has selected 16 data science interns for a three-month immersion at the big-four bank.

In a statement, Nedbank says the initiative is the culmination of a year-long programme that forms part of a collaboration between Nedbank Eyethu Community Trust and ExploreAI Academy of Data Science (Explore) in which the young professionals deepened their knowledge and experience in data science.

Kershini Govender, Nedbank executive for transformation and strategy, says interns who successfully complete the programme could be offered employment when it concludes.

“This initiative is a crucial partnership between Explore and the Nedbank Eyethu Community Trust that we hope will provide talented young South Africans with a scarce skill in jobs of the future,” says Govender, who serves as a trustee.

“Data science is a critical and scarce skill in Nedbank and across the country in various sectors, not least financial services, which is becoming increasingly data-centric and undergoing digital disruption.”

Explore teaches students how to solve real-world problems using the latest data science technologies.

Both organisations say data analysis is a sought-after skill, due to the large volumes of data generated by digitised business processes and the value of data analysis insights. It also plays an important role in mitigating risk and fraud, as well as identifying and evaluating new market opportunities to enhance the client experience.

“Supporting young people to acquire these business-critical skills is a strategic imperative for us. By providing employment opportunities at the end of the learnership programme, we are furthermore closing the loop,” comments Govender.

“It’s a win for everyone – we retain the country’s top talent and we are also positioning Nedbank as an employer of choice.”

The Nedbank Eyethu Community Trust partnership with Explore was launched in 2019, but was temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trust funds projects that empower black South African communities and the youth.