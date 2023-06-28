Ex-Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko joins Shoprite board

Sipho Maseko has joined the Shoprite board of directors.

Former Telkom group chief executive officer (CEO) Sipho Maseko has joined retailer Shoprite’s board as independent non-executive director, with effect from 27 June.

The retail group today also announced the appointment of Hlengani Mathebula into the same role.

Maseko resigned as Telkom group CEO in December 2021 after nine years at the helm. He has since been replaced by Serame Taukobong.

His appointment comes a few weeks after he tried to claw his way back into Telkom after he led a consortium to buy a controlling stake in the telephony group.

Telkom acknowledged receiving the offer from its former CEO and said discussions were ongoing.

In a statement, JSE-listed Shoprite says Maseko holds a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws (LLB).

It notes his professional experience includes articles at Werkmans, followed by positions at the Department of Trade and Industry and the Financial Services Board.

Maseko spent more than a decade with BP South Africa, the majority of which was spent as CEO for BP Africa, says the retailer.

This position was followed by a period as chief operating officer of Vodacom South Africa and nine years as CEO of Telkom, it adds.

“After having served as chairman of the SAPREF [South African Petroleum Refineries] and a non-executive director of Afrox, Gyro Group and Trudon, Sipho is currently an advisory board member of the Centre for Development and Enterprises, Airlink and Heidrick and Struggles,” says the company.

On the appointment of Mathebula, it says he holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours, Theology); Master of Management, Entrepreneurship and New Value Creation; as well as a Doctor of Philosophy (PHD).

According to Shoprite, he is an experienced executive, having worked for SARS, as well as holding various positions in banking (FNB, Absa and the South African Reserve Bank).

Hlengani is professor of strategy, finance and investment at the University of Limpopo, chairman of the Media Development and Diversity Agency, chairman of the Black Business Executive Circle and an independent non-executive director of the Health Professionals Council of SA.

Prior to this, he was a board member of BMW SA, chairman of the Eskom Pension Fund, chairman of the African Leadership Group and a founding member of the Black Business Council.

“The board welcomes Hlengani and Sipho, and looks forward to their valued contribution to the group,” Shoprite concludes.



