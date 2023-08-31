Universe Direct's big move

Universe Direct employees.

Africa’s largest distributor of factory refurbished hardware celebrates its 25th year in the industry!

This landmark anniversary coincides with a momentous transition, the relocation and expansion of Universe Direct from its longstanding address in Montague Gardens to Westlake Business Park.

Universe Direct Sales Department.

Established in the heart of the technological revolution, Universe Direct embarked on a journey to cater to the needs of businesses and professionals alike. Its 25 years of experience has enabled the company to provide new and factory-refurbished computer hardware. With a comprehensive product lineup ranging from desktops, laptops, servers and switches, to MacBooks, iPhones and iPads, Universe Direct has consistently bridged the gap between innovation and affordability.

The move to Westlake Business Park isn't just a change of address, but a strategic leap into a new era of possibilities. This state-of-the-art business park provides Universe Direct with a much larger, more efficient warehouse space, more stock and a broader range of products.

Universe Direct- warehouse department.

Providing expertise that comes with 25 years of experience in IT hardware sales, short-term rentals, IT asset disposal and corporate asset buy-backs. Bulk corporate PCs and an in-house repair centre are handled in the larger warehouse, under one roof.

As Universe Direct spreads its wings at Westlake Business Park, it is bolstering its commitment to efficient service with an expanded team. With more skilled staff members on-board, each equipped with a deep understanding of all products, Universe Direct is able to guide you through myriad choices, helping you to find the perfect fit for your company.

Keamo’lee Daniels, an Administrator at Universe Direct from the service department.

In addition to an expert team, Universe Direct now boasts a larger fleet of dedicated drivers, ensuring prompt and reliable deliveries. Showing its commitment to customer service, Universe Direct offers a free delivery and warranty collection service within Cape Town and an affordable delivery service to all major business centres in South and southern Africa. In a world where time is of the essence, Universe Direct's investment in a larger delivery network reflects its dedication to fulfilling its promises to customers on time, every time.

The move to Westlake Business Park symbolises not just a change in location, but a celebration of 25 years in the factory refurbished computer hardware industry. With a larger warehouse, an in-house service department, knowledgeable staff and an efficient delivery network, Universe Direct has positioned itself to lead the way forward in an ever-evolving technology world.