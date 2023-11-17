Home

First Technology Group wins Dell awards

Issued by First Technology
Johannesburg, 17 Nov 2023

Dell Forum 2023 Awards. Chris Anderson Photography.

At the recent Dell Technologies Partner Awards ceremony, First Technology Group was honoured with multiple awards for the South African region:

  • Partner of the Year Award; Partner of the Year celebrates one extraordinary partner per region or partner community that embodies DT’s commitment to stop at nothing.
  • Excellence in CSG recognises the partners that have accelerated Dell’s Client Solutions sales.
  • Coastal Partner of the Year Award recognises one extraordinary coastal partner per region that embodies DT’s commitment to stop at nothing.

These awards honour exceptional partners aligned with Dell Technologies' unwavering commitment to excellence. They exemplify a deep understanding of Dell Technologies' solutions, foster collaboration and forge robust relationships while actively exploring new industry frontiers.

First Technology diligently nurtures its relationship with Dell by aligning with their objectives to achieve the ultimate goal: empowering customers with the finest solutions available.

The company extends heartfelt gratitude to its diligent employees whose hard work and dedication contributed significantly to this achievement. It also expresses profound appreciation to its customers for their support, acknowledging that these accolades wouldn't have been possible without their trust. 

