Top ICT tenders: SITA looks to staff competency assessments

The preferred assessment services will be digitised and enable seamless application for the various human capital management uses, says SITA.

The State IT Agency (SITA) wants to secure integrated competency assessment services to ensure its employees are trained accordingly to improve efficiency, and that the organisation, teams and individuals are supported through relevant organisational development interventions.

The preferred services will be digitised and enable seamless application for the various human capital management uses, the agency says. This includes recruitment and development purposes, as well as team development and interventions.

The tender advertisement comes following the weeklong strike action over deadlocked salary negotiations between SITA and the Public Servants Association labour union.

SITA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said today that the industrial action had ended on Friday, after the parties reached an agreement on wage negotiations for the current financial year. The workers resumed their duties on Monday.

‘We are pleased that we have breached the deadlock and have reached an in-principle agreement with the union – parties will sign the agreement on Wednesday,” noted Tlali.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The Department of Public Works is advertising for the implementation of an application testing solution with maintenance and support. The service will be used throughout the department’s offices, and the tool will be used for automation of functional and performance testing of applications prior to production deployment and periodically to ensure the deployed applications and systems continue to work according to the requirements.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy requires backup and disaster recovery services for core applications. This service includes refreshing the entire backup infrastructure, while maintaining existing backup image history (data migration), continuous daily backup, testing and end-to-end management of the implemented service. While the department is not prescriptive on the backup hardware infrastructure brand, it must be compatible with the current product to allow comprehensive migration to the proposed solution and meet the minimum acceptable criteria.



The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs wishes to appoint a service provider to supply ICT skills for the development of a Community Works Programme asset and management information system. The department notes it is currently using Microsoft platforms and is fully licensed on using products such as Power BI, SharePoint, Power Automate and 365. Additionally, it has already started utilising Dynamics 365 to redevelop existing applications and develop new solutions.



The SABC is once again calling for the provision of TV licences operations outsourcing in terms of Section 197 of the Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995. Very little has been changed in the scope of work since it advertised the same requirement in March.



SITA is also advertising for the supply of ICT infrastructure support and maintenance services for the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA). SITA notes the GPAA is cognisant of the industry move towards cloud-based solutions and intends to ensure its ICT environment is enabled and ready to start migrating to the cloud during the course of this contract.



SITA is also inviting bids for the renewal of OpenText Enterprise licences, maintenance and support for the Western Cape. It notes the province’s government has been using OpenText as its enterprise content management solution for the past 14 years.



The agency wishes to procure a network-attached storage (NAS) solution with associated hardware and software, maintenance and support. SITA says it provides internet and e-mail services for all the government departments which run across a number of platforms and there is a need to ensure the information on and configuration of the devices is securely backed up.



Broadband Infraco is looking to appoint multiple service providers to supply layer 2 connectivity services in Harry Gwala District Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal. The services will be provided on a build, operate and transfer model, and the network will be transferred to Broadband Infraco at the end of the two-year service period.



SITA closes the issue with a request for information on the use of IMS and CICS monitoring and IMS automation software products within its client’s mainframe Z/OS environment. The agency notes the current IMS and CICS monitoring and IMS automation products are part of the BMC software stack used on the client’s mainframe platform. SITA says it requires products, support and maintenance for IMS and CICS monitoring and IMS automation for its IMS V15 full function databases running on z/OS 2.3.



New tenders

Department of Public Works

The department is advertising for the implementation of an application testing solution and the provision of maintenance and support for a 36-month period.

Tender no: H23/003GS

Information: Kgomotso Mabelebele, Tel:012 406 2017; E-mail: Kgomotso.Mabelebele@dpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 November 2023

­­Tags: Software, application testing, services, support and maintenance

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

Bids are invited for the appointment of a service provider to supply the department with backup and disaster recovery services for core applications for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 3 November

Tender no: DMRE/012/2023/24

Information: Lucia Nkhethoa, Tel: 012 406 7702; E-mail: Lucia.Nkhethoa@dmre.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 November 2023

Tags: Services, disaster management, disaster recovery, backup, security

Departmentof Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

The department wishes to appoint a service provider to supply ICT skills for the development of a CWP asset and management information system (for the period of two years via SITA contract 1183).

Tender no: CCOGTA (T) 09/2023

Information: Kgaugelo Tselana, Tel: 012 334 0912, E-mail: t09.2023@cogta.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 November 2023

­Tags: Software, software development, services, skills, asset management, management information system

SABC

The SABC is once again calling for the provision of TV licence operations outsourcing in terms of section 197 of the Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995 for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFP/TVL/2023/21

Information:Phumzile, Tel:011 714 4644; E-mail: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 21 November 2023

Tags: Services, outsourcing, call centre, contact centre

SITA

SITA is advertising for the supply of ICT infrastructure support and maintenance services to the GPAA for a period of 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 27 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2823-2023

Information: Bongeka Malinga, Tel: 012 482 3217, E-mail: bongeka.malinga@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 November 2023

­Tags: Hardware, services, support and maintenance

Bids are also invited for the renewal of OpenText Enterprise licence, maintenance and support for three years for the Western Cape Government.

Tender no: RFB 2818-2023

Information: Xoli Moyane, Tel: 041 398 5832, E-mail: xoli.moyane@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 14 November 2023

­Tags: Software, software licensing, services, support and maintenance

The agency wishes to procure an NAS solution with associated hardware and software, maintenance and support for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 27 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2805-2023

Information: Thato Meso, Tel: 012 482 2595, E-mail: thato.meso@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 13 November 2023

­Tags: Hardware, software, storage, network-attached storage, services, support and maintenance

Integrated assessment services are required for SITA for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 2819-2023

Information: Thato Meso, Tel: 012 482 2595, E-mail: thato.meso@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 10 November 2023

­Tags: Software, services, skills, assessment, competency, support and maintenance

Broadband Infraco

The company wishes to appoint multiple service providers to supply layer 2 connectivity services in Harry Gwala District Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal for a period of two years.

Compulsory briefing: 25 October – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 376 376 999 996 Passcode: e9aiE4

Tender no: INF/TEN 308

Information: Khanyi Mananga, Tel:011 235 1616; E-mail: khanyisile.mananga@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 10 November 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, hardware, networking, Layer 2 connectivity, services

Request for information

SITA

Information is sought on the use of IMS and CICS monitoring and IMS automation software products within the mainframe Z/OS environment (client).

Compulsory briefing: 1 November – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFI 2821-2023

Information: Nokwanda Wasa, Tel: 012 482 3004, E-mail: nokwanda.wasa@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 13 November 2023

­Tags: Software, monitoring, hardware, automation, mainframe