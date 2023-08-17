Home

CSIR motivates learners to venture in STEM fields

By Staff Writer
17 Aug 2023
Learners at the annual CSIR Career Day.

Over 700 learners from township and rural schools had the opportunity to interact with scientists and engineers at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Career Day.

The event welcomed 24 high schools, whose pupils learnt about the virtual security operations centre, the network emulation and simulation laboratory, digital forensics, facial recognition access control systems and the optical coherence tomography latent fingerprint acquisition device.

The annual event, which forms part of National Science Week, was aimed at igniting interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects among high school learners.

“CSIR researchers utilised the day as a platform to demonstrate diverse technologies and science-oriented activities, such as science experiments, exhibitions, presentations and motivational talks,” says the CSIR.

“The learners were granted the opportunity to interact directly with researchers and scientists, gaining insights into different STEM careers.”

Experts from diverse career paths were present to provide STEM career guidance and insights to the learners, covering biomaterials research, port and coastal engineering, microbiology, molecular biology, artificial intelligence, cyber security researcher and biochemistry.

While the event was primarily aimed at high school learners, there were 33 students from Tshwane University of Technology in attendance. The CSIR notes the university students came from diverse learning fields, including biotechnology, environmental science, water science and food technology. 

