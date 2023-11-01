Top ICT tenders: SITA in urgent need of skills

SITA seeks the “urgent recruitment” of IT and supply chain management skills.

The State IT Agency (SITA) is once again advertising for a recruitment service, this time for what it identifies as “urgent recruitment” of IT and supply chain management (SCM) skills.

The agency says the scope of the contract will be limited to the filling of some of the top 100 positions in the IT and SCM fields, and will cease after these positions are filled.

In September, SITA published a transversal tender inviting recruitment agencies and headhunters to request accreditation to join a panel of skills acquisition specialists. The document split the requirement into two key areas: recruitment specialists in ICT core, critical and scarce skills; and headhunting firms for senior management and executive leadership positions. Submissions for this contract closed on 17 October.

In its current tender, SITA says recruitment agencies are sought for their ability to attract a wider pool of candidates of a refined skills capability and augment human capital management and line of business capacity in facilitating interview processes.

“This will enable reduction of recruitment turnaround times to meet the tight timelines of this project,” it states.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The City of Cape Town is advertising for the supply, support and maintenance of ICT security infrastructure, software, services and licensing. The requirements include reverse proxy, vulnerability management; SIEM with SOC services, data loss prevention, anti-malware, security assessment services, cloud access service broker and a security awareness training platform.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development wishes to appoint a service provider to develop a South African geospatial information management strategy over a period of 18 months. The department notes that evolving spatial data infrastructures have led to a need for the country to revisit its approaches to geospatial information management approaches to ensure it is responsive to the changing nature of modern society.



The Financial Sector Conduct Authority is calling for the provision of managed security operations centre services in line with its requirement to be capable of proactively identifying and managing security threats against its data\information assets.



PetroSA requires assistance with upgrade of SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA in the private cloud, as its current version approaches end of life in 2025. The alignment of its ERP systems with the mainstream maintenance will reduce the maintenance and infrastructure costs, improve scalability and reliability, and increase flexibility, availability and reliability.



The Mpumalanga Economic Growth Agency is advertising for the implementation and support of an ERP system. It will be used to streamline business processes, enhance efficiency, improve data management, collaboration, support scalability and deliver cost savings and return on investment.



SITA requires information on the use of IMS database utility products within its client’s mainframe Z/OS environment. The agency notes its client has a well-established mainframe environment with the ecosystem comprised of few applications variants, each with their own purpose stack, that delivers scalable mainframe services.



South African Airways is looking for information on flight data monitoring systems that will fulfil its requirement as a 121 operator to have a functional flight data analysis program for monitoring and reporting of aircraft flight data and related events.



The Gauteng Enterprise Propeller (GEP) seeks information on a fully-integrated audit, risk and compliance (GRC) software solution, which will support and embed enterprise risk management framework, compliance management and internal audit methodology. GEP notes the GRC solution must run on Microsoft platforms. Alternatively, the application should run as a platform-as-a-service.



The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research is looking for information on an e-mail encryption solution for its Scientia Campus. The council notes certain units are involved in projects that have national security implications and these users require the ability to send and receive sensitive and classified information via e-mail in a highly-secure fashion.



New tenders

City of Cape Town

The metro is advertising for the supply, support and maintenance of ICT security infrastructure, software, services and licensing.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 November – Link

Note: Bids must be compliant with the Preferential Procurement Regulations, 2023, including but not limited to functionality, price and preference, eligibility criteria and relevant statutory criteria.

Tender no: 92S/2023/24

Information: Alan Moon, Tel:021 400 1600; E-mail: Alan.Moon@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 November 2023

­­Tags: Hardware, software, services, software licensing, support and maintenance

Departmentof Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

The department wishes to appoint a service provider to develop a South African geospatial information management strategy for a period of 18 months.

Tender no: 5-2-2-1 DALRRD-0018(2023-2024)

Information: Technical: Vutomi Ndlovu, Tel: 012 312 8017, E-mail: Vutomi.Ndlovu@dalrrd.gov.za. General: P Maluleke or A Olyn, Tel: 012 312 8366/8387, E-mail: phumzile.maluleke@dalrrd.gov.za, Abie.Olyn@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 November 2023

­Tags: Professional services, software, services, geospatial information management, GIS

Financial Sector Conduct Authority

The authority invites bids for the provision of managed security operations centre (SOC) services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 November – Microsoft Teams

Note: The bidder must be an accredited original equipment manufacturer SOC provider with the capability to implement the proposed SIEM solution.

Tender no: FSCA202324-T011

Information: Nobusi Mazwai, Tel:012 367 7847; E-mail: Nobusi.Mazwai@fsca.co.za.

Closing date: 21 November 2023

Tags: Services, managed services, security operations centre, security, SOC

State Information Technology Agency

SITA wishes to secure the services of a recruitment service provider for the urgent recruitment of identified IT positions.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 November – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2822-2023

Information: Bongi Mochalatjie, Tel: 012 482 3004, E-mail: bongi.mochalatjie@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 20 November 2023

­Tags: Services, HR, skills, recruitment

PetroSA

Proposals are invited for the upgrade of SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA.

Tender no: CTT25729

Information: Caroline Widmer, Tel: 021 929 3006, E-mail: caroline.widmer@petrosa.co.za.

Closing date: 15 November 2023

­Tags: Software, ERP, enterprise resource planning, services, support and maintenance

Mpumalanga Economic Growth Agency

The agency is advertising for the implementation and support of an ERP system, for a period of three years.

Tender no: MEGA/2023/06

Information: W Shongwe, Tel: 013 492 5817, E-mail: Wandile.shongwe@mega.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 November 2023

­Tags: Software, enterprise resource planning, services, support and maintenance

Request for information

State Information Technology Agency

Information is sought on the use of IMS database utility products within the mainframe Z/OS environment.

Compulsory briefing: 1 November – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFI 2820-2023

Information: Nomfanelo Dyam, Tel: 012 482 3217, E-mail: nomfanelo.dyam@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 27 November 2023

­Tags: Software, hardware, database

South African Airways

SAA invites information on flight data monitoring systems.

Tender no: RFI: GSM004/2023

Information: Ntombi Masikane, Tel: 011 978 1635, E-mail: ntombimasikane@flysaa.com.

Closing date: 6 November 2023

­Tags: Software, flight data monitoring, data, monitoring

Gauteng Enterprise Propeller

Information is required on a fully integrated audit, risk, compliance software solution which will support and embed enterprise risk management framework, compliance management and internal audit methodology at the GEP.

Compulsory briefing: 2 November – Microsoft Teams, Link

Note: Electronic submission to scm@gep.co.za.

Tender no: GEP RFI-GRC-02-2023

Information: Technical: E-mail: YMahlawe@gep.co.za, kmatlou@gep.co.za. General: Koketso Moeng, Tel:011 085 2026; E-mail: kmoeng@gep.co.za.

Closing date: 10 November 2023

­Tags: Software, audit, risk, compliance, security, risk management, compliance management

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

The CSIR is looking for information on an e-mail encryption solution, at its Scientia Campus.

Tender no: CSIR RFI 7037/07/11/2023

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel:012 841 2911; E-mail: tender@csir.co.za.

Closing date: 7 November 2023

­Tags: Software, security, e-mail, e-mail encryption, encryption