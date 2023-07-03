SAP snags new MD from rival Software AG

Kholiwe Makhohliso, new SAP MD for Southern Africa.

German-based software firm SAP has appointed Kholiwe Makhohliso as its new managing director for Southern Africa.

The appointment comes a week after Makhohliso stepped down as South Africa country manager at rival German software company Software AG. She was replaced by Itayi Mandonga.

In her new role, Makhohliso replaces Cathy Smith, who left SAP earlier this year when her contract came to an end.

Sergio Maccotta, senior vice-president for Middle East South and Africa at SAP, says Makhohliso joins the company at a pivotal time. “Organisations throughout Southern Africa are uncovering new capabilities and efficiency gains through the smart use of intelligent technologies, thereby accelerating business transformation and sustainability efforts.

“As the region shifts to more agile and resilient business processes to power growth across multiple industries, Kholiwe’s technology and leadership expertise will be a great asset to our business.”

In a statement, the firm says with more than 20 years of technology experience, and previous leadership roles that span the public and private sectors, Makhohliso started her career as an auditor.

It adds that during her career, she has worked in IT, consulting and sales for blue chip companies, including Accenture and Oracle.

Most recently, Makhohliso was vice-president and country MD of Software AG, where she served as an executive director board member.

Passionate about education and youth skills development, Makhohliso is chairperson of the Sparrow Trust, a non-profit organisation working to provide young, disadvantaged South African youth with education and learning opportunities.

“This is a fantastic time to be joining SAP, as the organisation takes significant strides on its cloud leadership journey that is embracing the potential of AI and sustainability in the Southern African marketplace,” says Makhohliso.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my career as the region has a well-established installed base of SAP customers, and I look forward to further engaging customers and partners to generate ongoing positive impact, powered by technology.”

“Organisations are navigating a new era of change and uncertainty and the role that technology plays in unlocking value is critical,” notes Maccotta. “Kholiwe’s appointment to this strategic leadership role will be invaluable in further leading SAP’s efforts in Southern Africa to power innovation and ultimately fuel economic growth.”