Top ICT tenders: Treasury needs critical back-office enhancements

National Treasury’s assets and liability management division, which ensures prudent cash management, requires a “highly-qualified service provider”.

It’s a quiet week for the ICT sector, as interest in technology slows down on the eTenders Portal. However, National Treasury steps in to rescue the week, with a tender for the back-office system of its assets and liability management (ALM) division.

The unit is responsible for administering government's annual funding programme by ensuring prudent cash management and managing its debt portfolio and other fiscal obligations.

National Treasury explains that as part of its efforts to modernise and automate its business processes, the ALM division initiated the implementation of a back-office system in 2007. Over the years, the system has undergone numerous enhancements to accommodate new and evolving business needs.

“As a solution, a custom-built application was implemented and put into operation. The division uses the system to automate its cash and liability management processes,” it says.

The division now intends to hire the services of a “highly-qualified service provider with sufficient knowledge and experience in the financial services sector” to provide solution architecture, software design and development, and maintenance and support of the critical system.

Only service providers that have been approved as part of the State IT Agency’s (SITA’s) RFB 1183/2022 transversal contract may apply. This contract relates to the provision of IT services and skills for SITA and government departments for a period of five years.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has asked SITA to urgently recommend, procure and implement a local area network (LAN) and related infrastructure services for the LAN refresh in its head office building. SITA notes that for the DBE to continue to deliver on its public service delivery obligations, the building must be equipped with a completely new LAN infrastructure, including LAN network switch and WiFi infrastructure to ensure connectivity to all the required operational systems.

The Department of Public Service and Administration is once again looking for a service provider to review the existing ICT standard chart of accounts (SCOA) codes structure for the public service. Its previous tender closed in July and only attracted two bids.



PetroSA is advertising for the emergency procurement of an enterprise-grade, on-premises storage system facility. The company notes it requires a robust, secure and scalable storage system capable of managing a diverse range of file types, including databases, flat files and multimedia. “The total requirement is for 800TB, but we wish to start with an initial capacity of 200TB, with the capability to expand in increments of 100TB as per the storage-on-demand model.”



The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) requires wide area network (WAN) services for a period of 36 months. The solution must enable the FIC to have an effective, secure communications infrastructure (data, internet, SIP service and Microsoft Teams direct routing) to allow communications between different sites.



The Banking Sector Education and Training Authority is looking for a service provider to migrate an on-premises file server to Microsoft Sharepoint Online, implement Microsoft Sharepoint Online for document management, complete the draft SharePoint portal and provide support for 12 months.



The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) is advertising for the provision for data centre core network and firewall replacement. This includes the supply, installation and configuration of core switches in its date centre that are compatible with the SABS FortiGate access layer switches, as well as six core firewalls and professional services.



The SABS is also inviting proposals for a digital transformation readiness assessment and strategy. This organisation-wide digital maturity assessment will help it to evaluate its digital responsiveness and digital culture.



The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) wishes to appoint a service provider to assist it with the National Electronic Authorisation System design and construct. PRASA notes its current signal system has low availability due to continuous theft and vandalism, failure of old and obsolete equipment and outages caused by the resignalling projects. Accordingly, it requires a safe fallback for the colour light system, providing the train control officer (TCO) with a VDU-based computer application with graphical display that will aid him/her with the planning and managing of authorities during fall back; and providing technology to protect against the issuing of conflicting authorities, enforcing the operating rules and providing the TCO with a graphical display of the network status to enable better planning.



Limpopo’s Office of the Premier is advertising for a multi-channel customer contact centre service for its premier’s hotline to register service complaints from members of the public. These complaints will be shared with the office of the premier, relevant national and provincial departments and municipalities for tracking and monitoring towards addressing and resolving the reported service complaints.



New tenders

National Treasury

A service provider from SITA transversal contract RFB 1183 is sought to render support, maintenance and enhancement of the National Treasury back-office system for the asset and liability management division for a period of five years.

Tender no: NT010-2023

Information: NTAdministrative Tenders, Tel: 012 315 5285, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@Treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 September 2023

­Tags: Software, software development, services, support and maintenance

State Information Technology Agency

SITA wishes to appoint a service provider for the design, supply, configuration, installation, maintenance and support of a structured LAN switch and wireless infrastructure for the DBE with maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 1 September – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 2794-2023

Information: Lungile Sibiya, Tel: 012 482 2006, E-mail: lungile.sibiya@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 18 September 2023

­Tags: Hardware, networking, local area network, LAN, wireless, services, support and maintenance

Department of Public Service and Administration

The national department is once again looking for a service provider to review the existing ICT SCOA codes structure for the public service.

Compulsory briefing: 30 August

Tender no: DPSA004/2023

Information: Lorraine Masenya, Tel: 012 336 1126, E-mail: lorraine@dpsa.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 September 2023

­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting

PetroSA

The state-owned entity is advertising for the emergency procurement of an enterprise-grade on-premises storage system facility.

Tender no: CTT25620

Information: Hennie Fortuin, Tel: 021 929 3211, E-mail: martinhennie.fortuin@petrosa.co.za.

Closing date: 4 September 2023

­Tags: Hardware, storage

Financial Intelligence Centre

The FIC requires WAN services for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 8 September – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Tender no: FIC/RFB/WAN SERVICES/6/2023/24

Information: Kamogelo Rathebe, Tel: 012 641 6018, E-mail: kamogelo.rathebe@fic.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 September 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, wide area network, WAN, MPLS, networking, services

Banking Sector Education and Training Authority

A service provider is sought to provide services for migration of an on-premises file server to Microsoft Sharepoint Online and implementation of Microsoft Sharepoint Online for document management and support.

Non-compulsory briefing: 1 September – virtual.

Tender no: BS/2023/RFB497

Information: Jackie Kwinika, Tel: 011 805 9661, E-mail: jackiek@bankseta.org.za.

Closing date: 22 September 2023

­Tags: Software, collaboration, document management, services, support and maintenance

South African Bureau of Standards

Proposals are invited for the provision for data centre core network and firewall replacement.

Compulsory briefing: 1 September – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP 20930

Information: Luvuyo Tshabalala, Tel: 012 428 6225, E-mail: Luvuyo.Tshabalala@sabs.co.za.

Closing date: 14 September 2023

­Tags: Hardware, software, services, networking, security, data centre, switch, firewall, professional services, support and maintenance

The SABS is also advertising for a digital transformation readiness assessment and strategy.

Compulsory briefing: 7 September

Tender no: RFP 20955

Information: Pretoria, Tel: 012 428 6238, E-mail: Prince.hlongwane@sabs.co.za.

Closing date: 18 September 2023

­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, digital

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

A service provider is sought to assist PRASA with the National Electronic Authorisation System design and construct.

Tender no: HO/SAD/001/04/2023

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: 012 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 15 September 2023

­Tags: Software, software development, services, support and maintenance

Office of the Premier, Limpopo

Provision of customer contact centre services are required for the continuation of the premier’s hotline system.

Compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed.

Tender no: FOR PRDP 07/2023-24

Information: E Nemuhuyuni, Tel: 015 287 6000, E-mail: tenders@premier.limpopo.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 September 2023

­Tags: Services, contact centre, call centre