Tactile Technologies awarded SA support partner status at SUNMI

Over the years, Tactile has established a strong and fruitful relationship with the Android POS and IOT expert ‘SUNMI’ through its distribution channel and is proud to announce that it has been appointed as the authorised SUNMI Repair Centre for South Africa.

“This appointment as the official repair centre solidifies our position as a trusted partner with expertise and knowledge for SUNMI in the region. Tactile Technologies boasts a national footprint, with presence in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Our team of skilled technicians has undergone extensive training on all SUNMI products, enabling them to diagnose and repair a wide range of faults on devices, whether in warranty or out of warranty.

"At Tactile Technologies, customer satisfaction is of utmost importance. When visiting the repair centre, customers can expect to be greeted by friendly and knowledgeable staff who will guide them through the repair process. The company is committed to providing transparent estimates and timelines for repairs, ensuring a seamless and convenient experience for all customers. Furthermore, Tactile Technologies understands the importance of effective communication throughout the repair process. We have established clear communication channels for updates and progress on all repairs. This commitment to transparency, trust and building lasting relationships is at the core of Tactile Technologies' vision and extends to the repair centre,” says Alison Johnston, Managing Director of Tactile.

Ricardo Ferreira, Head of Business Development RSA at SUNMI, says: "We are confident in the capabilities of Tactile Technologies and believe that with their current industry experience, work ethic and dedicated team, they will add great value as our local repair centre in South Africa."

By being appointed as the authorised SUNMI Repair Centre for South Africa, Tactile Technologies reaffirms its dedication to delivering reliable, quality and exceptional service to customers. With its expertise in SUNMI products and its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Tactile Technologies is poised to elevate the repair experience for SUNMI users across South Africa.

For more info on Tactile, visit www.tactiletechnologies.com and/or contact alison@tactiletechnologies.com.

For more info on SUNMI, visit www.sunmi.com.