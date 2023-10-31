Apple refreshes MacBook Pro line-up

Apple has unveiled a new MacBook Pro line-up featuring the all-new family of M3 chips: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max.

According to the company, with a next-generation GPU architecture and a faster CPU, the M3 family brings more performance and new capabilities to MacBook Pro.

In a statement, Apple says the new 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 targets aspiring creatives, students, and entrepreneurs, and it starts at $1 599 (R30 200).

All MacBook Pro models feature a Liquid Retina XDR display with 20% brighter SDR content, a built-in 1080p camera, a six-speaker sound system, and a wide array of connectivity options.

The products come with up to 22 hours of battery life.

“There is nothing quite like MacBook Pro. With the remarkable power-efficient performance of Apple silicon, up to 22 hours of battery life, a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, and advanced connectivity, MacBook Pro empowers users to do their life’s best work,” says John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering.

“With the next generation of M3 chips, we’re raising the bar yet again for what a pro laptop can do. We’re excited to bring MacBook Pro and its best-in-class capabilities to the broadest set of users yet, and for those upgrading from an Intel-based MacBook Pro, it’s a game-changing experience in every way.”

Apple notes that M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max are the first chips for a personal computer built using the three-nanometre technology.

Together, Apple adds, M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max show how far Apple silicon for the Mac has come since the debut of the M1 family of chips.

It says the M3 family of chips features a next-generation GPU that represents the biggest leap forward in graphics architecture ever for Apple silicon.

The GPU is faster and more efficient, and introduces a new technology called Dynamic Caching, while bringing new rendering features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading to Mac for the first time, Apple says.

According to Apple, rendering speeds are now up to 2.5x faster than on the M1 family of chips.

The CPU performance cores and efficiency cores are 30% and 50% faster than those in M1, respectively, and the Neural Engine is 60% faster than the Neural Engine in the M1 family of chips.

“Apple silicon has completely redefined the Mac experience. Every aspect of its architecture is designed for performance and power efficiency,” says Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware technologies.

“With three-nanometre technology, a next-generation GPU architecture, a higher-performance CPU, faster Neural Engine, and support for even more unified memory, M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max are the most advanced chips ever built for a personal computer.”