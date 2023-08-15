Top ICT tenders: SANParks seeks to update tech

SANParks wants pricing for rugged handheld devices that can withstand the demands posed by its unique portfolio.

Last week’s celebration of Women’s Day had the expected dampening effect on activity on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal. However, three tenders from South African National Parks (SANParks) and two linked tenders from the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) ensure the ICT sector is not without opportunities.

SANParks opens the issue with a request for rugged handheld devices and associated chargers for a period of five years. Pricing is requested on the supply of 2 500 7-inch rugged mobile devices and 500 10-inch rugged tablets.

This is followed by an invitation for the implementation, maintenance and support of network infrastructure, guest WiFi, backbone and last-mile connectivity at identified parks.

Sites under this bid include Golden Gate Hotel and Chalets; Addo main camp in the Eastern Cape; and the Skukuza Rest Camp, Lower Sabie Rest Camp, Berg-en-Dal Rest Camp, Satara Rest Camp, Letaba and Mopani Camp in the Kruger National Park.

In its final advertisement, SANParks is looking for a service provider to supply, maintain and support the Azure integration services environment, Microsoft Power Apps and artificial intelligence for the Azure environment for five years.

This is part of its drive to modernise its technology assets, with the aim of maintaining reliable and efficient support for its operational needs.

Sanral comes to the market with two linked tenders for the Quagga and Pelindaba toll plazas on the N4 Magalies toll road.

The first tender calls for a main contractor to design, operate and maintain the toll plazas, while the second tender calls for a subcontractor for the design, build, operations and maintenance of the toll system. Sanral will select both contractors and instruct the main contractor to appoint its nominated subcontractor.

The main contractor will be responsible for all the works, including the management of the subcontractor, to ensure the toll system meets the contractual design and performance criteria.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) is inviting proposals for phase one of its master digital platform project. As the tender is considered sensitive, the bid document will only be shared with prospective bidders that will unconditionally accept and sign the IDC’s standard non-disclosure agreement.

The City of Cape Town is advertising for the supply and delivery of Tetra radio equipment to its radio trunking network, which consists of radio infrastructure and radio subscriber portions. The equipment will be procured as the need arises and includes Tetra portable and mobile radio equipment, two-way pagers and Tetra multi-mode equipment.

The South African Revenue Service wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a regulatory compliance management software tool. This complete compliance tool must include state-of-the-art software that will support its regulatory compliance unit and assist it in managing its risk of non-compliance.

The South African Post Office is advertising for point-of-sale hardware equipment to be supplied on an as and when required basis. The embattled state-owned entity is calling for three procurement options: outright purchase, lease-to-own and profit sharing, where the bidder will provide the equipment for a share of the profits generated through transactions on the hardware over the duration of the contract period.

Limpopo’s Department of Sport, Arts and Culture is calling for internet connection services, virtual private network services, a VOIP solution and WiFi, including support and maintenance for the province’s 121 libraries for a period of three years. The department notes that access to free broadband internet for all library users in the province has provided solutions and access to technology that has never been available before, on a scale that could never have been imagined, irrespective of the location.

New tenders

South African National Parks

SANParks invites bids for the supply of portable, rugged handheld devices and associated chargers for a period of five years.

Tender no: GNP-007-23

Information: Mpho Masia, Tel: 012 426 5083, E-mail: mpho.masia@sanparks.org.

Closing date: 1 September 2023

Tags: Hardware, computing, mobility, devices, smartphones, tablets, telecommunications

A service provider is sought to implement, maintain and support the SANParks network infrastructure, guest WiFi, backbone and last-mile connectivity for identified parks.

Compulsory site inspection: 21 August – various sites.

Tender no: GNP-010-23

Information: Johannes Makgobane, Tel: 072 925 0056, E-mail: johannes.makgobane@sanparks.org.

Closing date: 27 September 2023

Tags: Telecommunications, networking, WiFi, last-mile

The organisation is also looking for a service provider to supply, maintain and support Azure integration services, Microsoft Power Apps and artificial intelligence for the Azure environment for a period five years.

Tender no: GNP-008-23

Information: Johson Semenya, Tel: 012 426 5206, E-mail: johnson.semenya@sanparks.org.

Closing date: 31 August 2023

Tags: Software, services, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, support and maintenance, integration

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa

Proposals are invited for phase one of the IDC’s master digital platform project.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 August – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Tender no: T29/08/23

Information: Fhulufhedzani Kone, Tel: 011 269 3565, E-mail: FhulufhedzaniK@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 1 September 2023

Tags: Software, services, digital platform

City of Cape Town

The Western Cape metro is advertising for the supply and delivery of Tetra radio equipment.

Non-compulsory briefing: 25 August – Link.

Tender no: 29G/2023/24

Information: Irfaan Hamdulay, Tel: 021 957 4702, E-mail: Irfaan.Hamdulay@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 September 2023

Tags: Telecommunications, radio, Tetra

South African National Roads Agency

Sanral invites tenders for the operations and maintenance of Quagga and Pelindaba toll plazas on the N4 Magalies toll road. This project is located in the Gauteng province and the toll plazas are located in the metropolitan municipality of Tshwane. The approximate duration is 73 months, including four weeks for the establishment period. The approximate duration includes the design-build and operation service period.

Note: Tender documents are available from Sanral’s website

Tender no: Sanral N.004-112-2019/1

Information: Procurement Office, Tel: 012 426 6200, E-mail: ProcurementNR4@sanral.co.za

Closing date: 20 September 2023

Tags: Hardware, software, services, toll operations, managed services

The agency is also inviting bids for the nominated sub-contract for the design, build, operations and maintenance of the toll system for the operations and maintenance of the Quagga and Pelindaba toll plazas on the N4 Magalies toll road. The approximate duration is 73 months, including four weeks for the establishment period. The approximate duration includes the design-build and operation service period.

Note: A tenderer’s clarification briefing presentation is available to be downloaded from the Sanral website.

Tender no: CONTRACT SANRAL N.004-112-2019/1-NSC

Information: Procurement Office, Tel: 012 426 6200, E-mail: ProcurementNR4@sanral.co.za.

Closing date: 20 September 2023

Tags: Hardware, software, services, toll operations

South African Revenue Service

SARS wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a regulatory compliance management software tool.

Non-compulsory briefing: 22 August – virtual

Tender no: RFP 29/2023

Information: SARS Tender Office, Tel: 012 647 9569, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 September 2023

Tags: Software, compliance, regulatory compliance, compliance management

South African Post Office

SAPO is advertising for point-of-sale hardware equipment.

Non-compulsory briefing: 17 August – Zoom, Link, Meeting ID: 833 8123 6500, Passcode: 8B08S5.

Note: Clarification and questions closing date is 23 August.

Tender no: RFP 23/24/07

Information: Lucy Mokabane, Tel: 073 447 8117, E-mail: Lucy.mokabane@postoffice.co.za.

Closing date: 31 August 2023

Tags: Hardware, point-of-sale, POS

Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, Limpopo

The provincial department is looking for a service provider for the provision of internet connection services, virtual private network services, VOIP solution and WiFi, including support and maintenance in Limpopo’s libraries for a period of three years.

Tender no: DSAC 2023/24-B4

Information: R Kganakga, Tel: 015 284 4136, E-mail: kganakgar@sac.limpopo.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 August 2023

Tags: Telecommunications, networking, internet, WiFi, VOIP, ISP, services, support and maintenance