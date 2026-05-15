1 000 innovators sign up for Huawei’s Code4Mzansi

The Huawei Developer Competition Code4Mzansi final will take place on 21 May. (Image: Supplied)

The Huawei Developer Competition Code4Mzansi has attracted 1 041 participants in South Africa, says the technology firm.

The programme, launched in partnership with the Department of Small Business Development and several South African universities, brings together developers, start-ups and student teams to create practical solutions that tackle real-world problems using cloud and AI technologies.

The initiative forms part of a broader international Huawei developer programme and is designed to empower micro, small and medium enterprises, youth developers and tech entrepreneurs to create practical, market-ready digital solutions.

In a statement, Huawei South Africa says the local competition has recorded the highest percentage of enterprise participants, with 176 enterprise teams comprising the 353 teams that entered.

The teams participating in the developer competition tackle food safety, township trade, healthcare access, youth unemployment and energy resilience.

“AI, cloud computing and other cutting-edge technologies are reshaping the world, driving transformative changes in productivity and production methods, and restructuring the global economy,” says Steven Chen, CEO of Huawei Cloud South Africa.

“Spaza shops serve as a typical application scenario. With outlets across tens of thousands of communities in South Africa, they supply daily necessities to millions of people every day. Local developers can build practical applications to help spaza shops improve delivery efficiency, enhance community interaction and ensure food safety,” says Chen.

Participants competed across two main tracks: the business value track and the grand innovation track.

The business value track focused on community-based service and delivery platforms, as well as on youth- and women-focused enterprise empowerment platforms. The grand innovation track focused on AI-powered innovation and digital transformation solutions.

“Together, the finalists paint a picture of young South Africans building inside the country’s real systems, food, money, health, work, trade, energy and culture,” says professor Benjamin Rosman, founding director of the Machine Intelligence and Neural Discovery Institute at Wits University and co-founder of Lelapa AI.

“What is significant from an innovation perspective is that these ideas start from lived reality and then apply technology with purpose. That is how young developers move from writing code to building solutions with relevance beyond South Africa.”

The final and awards ceremony will take place on 21 May.