100 Influential Women in Tech Directory: Applications are now open

ITWeb Brainstorm is calling the ICT industry to nominate female industry leaders.

ITWeb Brainstorm and the Wired4Women Tech Forum are excited to announce the launch of the 100 Influential Women in Tech publication, to be published in May 2024.

Its aim is to showcase the impact that women are having in the South African ICT industry, profiling role models, identifying outstanding achievements, talent and excellence in the field and, ultimately, promoting greater diversity and participation of women in this dynamic sector and the greater economy.

ITWeb Brainstorm has been publishing the prestigious CIO Directory for over a decade, and looks to establish the 100 Influential Women in Tech publication as an equally impactful and sought-after annual – a Who’s Who of South Africa’s female technologists.

“The phrase, ‘you can’t be what you can’t see’ is crucial when it comes to empowering women in the workplace and elsewhere,” says Patricia Czakan, managing editor of ITWeb Brainstorm and the editor of 100 Influential Women in Tech. “While there is excellent work being done by women in tech in South Africa, from C-level leaders, mentors, entrepreneurs, and rising stars all demonstrating exceptional talent and drive in an industry that is dominated by men, much more needs to be done to bring women into the fold, and not let their achievements remain behind the scenes, unrecognised and unrewarded.

“”The 100 Influential Women in Tech publication will do its bit to elevate the status of women in this industry by profiling outstanding achievers, recognising their impact on others and sharing their vision for the tech field’s future. In the process, we’ll also demonstrate to girls and young women that a career in technology and IT is not only possible, but also financially rewarding and fulfilling, and that women need to take their rightful place in the world of ICT.”

The directory will profile influential women from across the ICT industry, selected by a panel of Brainstorm’s independent editorial team. The profiles are categorised into five main sections:

In-house technologists includes the senior level executives who work in corporate companies, leading a business technology function, so the likes of CIO, CISO and CDO.

Industry technologists are the leaders of companies that sell technology in the supply chain/channel, and includes positions such as CEOs, MDs and heads of department.

Industry influencers include policy makers, regulators, representatives of professional bodies and women who are driving industry initiatives; they help to set the direction and shape the industry and its community.

Entrepreneurs are the founders or commercial leaders pushing technology-centric companies from startup to success.

Rising stars will be women, aged 35 and under (as at the end of 2024), who have experienced rapid career growth in a field within technology, or are progressing well academically.

Printed in full-colour, this exclusive guide to the country’s top women in tech will be distributed with the May edition of Brainstorm, and goes to leading private sector corporates and enterprises and key government and public sector organisations. Brainstorm’s audience consists of a highly targeted and influential base of IT, technology and business decision-makers.

The publication will also benefit from distribution among the ever-growing database of Wired4Women members, which includes women across all levels of seniority and experience in the ICT space. And to ensure we reach upcoming generations of women, we’ll be distributing copies to the libraries of universities and TVET colleges.

Nominations and selection

We call on the industry to nominate female industry leaders. To nominate yourself or your colleague, please email Patricia Czakan for more information.