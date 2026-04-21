1Nebula achieves ISO 27001 certification, reinforcing commitment to information security

Achieving ISO 27001 certification reflects 1Nebula’s continued investment in security, governance and operational excellence. (Image source: 123RF)

1Nebula, the company behind the OneView technology expense management platform that combines FinOps and IT financial management, today announced that it has achieved ISO 27001 certification.

ISO 27001 is the internationally recognised standard for information security management systems (ISMS). The certification confirms that 1Nebula has implemented robust policies, controls and processes to protect information, manage risk and maintain the confidentiality, integrity and availability of customer data.

Achieving ISO 27001 certification reflects 1Nebula’s continued investment in security, governance and operational excellence. The certification provides customers and partners with additional assurance that the organisation manages information according to globally recognised best practices.

For customers, the certification supports greater confidence in 1Nebula’s ability to securely manage sensitive information, meet increasingly stringent compliance requirements and support enterprise procurement and vendor assessment processes.

“Achieving ISO 27001 certification is an important milestone for 1Nebula and reflects our commitment to earning and maintaining the trust of our customers,” said Daniel Nel, CEO at 1Nebula. “As organisations place increasing importance on security, governance and compliance, this certification demonstrates that we are committed to meeting the highest standards and delivering confidence to every customer we work with.”

“ISO 27001 certification is the result of a significant company-wide effort to strengthen our information security management practices,” said Bradley Gierdien, MD of Managed Services at 1Nebula. “It validates the processes, controls and governance we have put in place to protect customer information and support the long-term growth of our business.”

The certification follows an independent audit of 1Nebula’s information security management system and confirms alignment with internationally recognised requirements for risk management, security controls and continual improvement.

By achieving ISO 27001 certification, 1Nebula strengthens its ability to support enterprise and regulated customers, while reinforcing its broader commitment to secure, reliable and trusted technology services.