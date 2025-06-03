1Nebula awarded Microsoft Solutions Partner with Certified Software for Azure designation

OneView becomes one of the first EMEA platforms recognised for secure, scalable FinOps.

1Nebula, a pioneering 28-year-old South African SaaS and managed services company, has been awarded Microsoft’s newly-launched ‘Solution Partner with Certified Software’ designation for Azure. Its flagship FinOps product, OneView Cloud Expense Management, has also achieved SOC2 certification, further strengthening its security credentials.

This recognition makes 1Nebula one of the first companies in EMEA to earn the designation - Microsoft’s highest partner qualification for AI-powered solutions in the Azure Marketplace, introduced less than a year ago.

The Microsoft Solution Partner with Certified Software designation represents a significant evolution in Microsoft's partner ecosystem, requiring partners to demonstrate sales success through Azure Marketplace, full Azure deployment and enablement, and production AI capabilities built into their solutions. 1Nebula set its sights on joining the initial global cohort of independent software vendors (ISVs) to achieve this status - further solidifying its leadership in the FinOps and cloud management space.

Building on a 12-year Microsoft partnership that includes past Gold Partner status for Cloud Platform, Application Development and Data Platform, this achievement represents the culmination of 1Nebula's deep technical expertise and market-proven solutions. The company's evolution from traditional IT services to cloud-focused SaaS demonstrates its ability to anticipate and respond to market demands in the African technology landscape.

"These dual achievements represent significant milestones in our mission to provide secure, reliable and effective cloud expense management solutions specifically designed for the unique challenges facing organisations in our markets," said Andre Witte, MD: SaaS of 1Nebula. "As organisations continue their cloud transformation journeys in environments with currency fluctuations, connectivity challenges and complex regulatory requirements, having trusted tools that both optimise costs and maintain robust security postures is non-negotiable."

Addressing African market challenges through innovation

OneView Cloud Expense Management was purpose-built to meet the unique challenges facing African organisations in their cloud adoption journey. In markets where currency fluctuations can shift costs overnight, connectivity gaps affect data visibility, and evolving regulations demand strong governance, OneView delivers contextual insights that reflect the realities of doing business locally.

Built on Azure, the solution provides real-time visibility into both cloud and telecommunications spend, empowering organisations to make informed decisions despite the volatility of emerging markets. With advanced multi-vendor integrations and high-volume data processing, OneView turns complex financial data into actionable intelligence, tailored to local conditions, regulatory demands and business priorities.

"Traditional cloud management tools often fall short in African markets because they don't account for the unique operational and economic realities we face," explained Fred Taljaard, Global FinOps Executive at 1Nebula. “OneView’s AI-powered platform, now certified by Microsoft, helps organisations navigate fluctuating currencies, complex telecoms costs and regulatory demands, while maximising their cloud ROI.”

Proven impact across major enterprises

1Nebula supports leading organisations across EMEA and the UK, helping manage billions of rands in cloud and telecommunications spend through OneView. Trusted by enterprises in complex, highly-regulated environments, OneView delivers the visibility, control and optimisation required at scale.

Key sectors served:

Banking and financial services

Retail and e-commerce

Petrochemicals and manufacturing

Professional and managed services

Proven capabilities across enterprise clients:

Handles large-scale, multi-region cloud and telecom spend

Enables compliance with stringent financial and data regulations

Optimises costs in volatile, high-volume operational environments

This level of adoption underscores why OneView earned the Microsoft Solutions Partner with Certified Software for Azure designation – a mark of its ability to deliver measurable impact across industries, regions and regulatory landscapes.

Enterprise-grade assurance through dual certifications

The benefits realised by leading enterprises now carry additional weight through two significant certifications.

Microsoft’s Solution Partner with Certified Software for Azure designation:

Confirms seamless integration with Azure environments

Provides priority access to Microsoft resources and support

Simplifies procurement through the Azure Marketplace

SOC2 certification:

Offers independent validation of OneView’s robust security and data protection standards

Ensures compliance with industry requirements for handling sensitive financial information

Together, these certifications:

Reinforce OneView’s readiness for highly-regulated industries

Build confidence among procurement teams and technology partners

Accelerate onboarding and reduce risk assessments for Azure customers

For organisations managing complex, high-stakes cloud environments, the dual certifications provide peace of mind and a faster path to value.

Strengthening partner opportunities across the ecosystem

Partners within 1Nebula’s ecosystem benefit directly from these certifications. With Microsoft’s Solution Partner with Certified Software designation, OneView becomes a trusted solution that partners can confidently recommend, meeting the highest standards of integration, security and performance.

The designation also unlocks valuable co-sell opportunities through Microsoft’s partner network. For example:

Microsoft field sellers are now incentivised to include OneView in Azure migration or optimisation engagements.

Cloud consultancies can bundle OneView with their own offerings to deliver a certified FinOps solution that accelerates time-to-value for clients.

These certifications enhance credibility in joint sales efforts, shorten procurement cycles, and support stronger go-to-market alignment with Microsoft and adjacent service providers.

Strategic positioning for global expansion

Achieving this exclusive certification marks a pivotal milestone in 1Nebula’s journey to becoming a top 10 global Microsoft ISV. As one of the first companies worldwide - and among the earliest in EMEA - to attain the Solution Partner with Certified Software designation, 1Nebula has positioned itself at the forefront of Microsoft’s evolving partner ecosystem, particularly in the AI-powered FinOps space.

This level of market differentiation is especially significant given Microsoft’s selective approach to awarding the designation. It not only sets OneView apart in a competitive cloud management landscape but also unlocks accelerated access to Microsoft’s global customer base and new opportunities across international markets.

The achievement also validates 1Nebula’s 28-year evolution from a traditional South African IT services company to a globally competitive SaaS provider. By transitioning from local services to cloud-based innovation that tackles universal business challenges, 1Nebula proves that African technology companies can deliver world-class solutions with local insight - on a global stage.

"Our journey from Gold Partner to Certified Software Partner reflects our deep commitment to innovation, security and customer impact," said Bradley Gierdien, MD: Managed Services at 1Nebula. "With SOC2 and Microsoft’s endorsement, we’re helping enterprises in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Amsterdam and London gain control of their cloud spend with confidence."

OneView Cloud Expense Management is more than just a tool - it’s the future of FinOps for enterprises striving to thrive in today’s complex, global business landscape. These new certifications underscore OneView’s commitment to delivering secure, compliant and intelligent cloud cost management that empowers organisations to unlock the full potential of their cloud investments, no matter where they operate.

For more information about OneView Cloud Expense Management and 1Nebula’s Microsoft Solutions Partner with Certified Software achievement, visit 1nebula.com.