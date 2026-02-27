1Nebula launches high-agility FinOps accelerator for cloud-native companies

OneView Cloud complements the flagship OneView product.

1Nebula, a pioneering South African Microsoft solutions partner with a 30-year track record, SaaS and managed services company, has extended its portfolio with the launch of OneView Cloud – a streamlined version of its trusted OneView total ICT management solution.

OneView Cloud is a standalone cloud-native SaaS offering that enables immediate, agile cloud cost visibility and control for local and global customers. It complements the flagship OneView product, which offers greater depth for enterprises.

Fred Taljaard, Global FinOps Executive at 1Nebula, says OneView Cloud is a first-of-its-kind FinOps accelerator that addresses the needs of cloud and AI-native independent software vendors, who are challenged in managing volatile cloud costs – especially when using multicloud environments.

“As an ISV ourselves, we understand the challenges of accelerating FinOps and managing the cost and complexity in the cloud. For cloud-native organisations, cloud is one of the single biggest operational costs, and when these costs are unpredictable, it erodes margins, breaks forecasts and destroys trust between teams. Many organisations – especially the smaller ISVs – don’t have mature FinOps capabilities,” Taljaard says. “OneView Cloud turns FinOps from a process methodology to a capability delivered with no complexity or delays, allowing companies to save costs that directly affect the bottom line.”

He notes: “OneView Cloud isn’t just another cloud cost tool, it’s a new category: a cloud FinOps accelerator that embeds FinOps maturity directly into your stack. And it’s not just an engineering platform: it’s a platform that gets IT engineering and finance on the same page.”

1Nebula’s 30+ years of local experience has been baked into this new cloud-first tool, making it more robust than generic international competitors. Where OneView is the engine for large-scale, multi-vendor ICT and telecoms management, OneView Cloud is a more agile, specialised tool for cloud-specific FinOps and rapid deployment. The solution is built in South Africa to meet the needs of stretched local IT teams and CFOs who need to hedge against currency-driven cloud bill shock and need local support, as well as international cloud-native firms looking for an expert-led, Microsoft-certified platform to optimise multicloud spend.

Bradley Gierdien, Managing Director for Managed Services at 1Nebula, says new OneView Cloud represents the best of both worlds: “It carries the sophisticated DNA of our enterprise flagship OneView, but is delivered with the speed and accessibility of a global SaaS platform. It’s a streamlined, adapted version of the enterprise solution that is easy to adapt and integrate, with no steep learning curves. It’s instant-on: designed for global businesses to sign up and see value in minutes. It also aligns with international standards for cloud financial management. Whether you are a South African enterprise navigating rand/USD volatility or a global firm scaling across regions, OneView Cloud provides the immediate visibility required to turn cloud spend into strategic value.

“OneView helps fast-scaling cloud and AI-native companies reach FinOps maturity without having to hire a FinOps team. It offers all the capabilities they need, with none of the complexity or overheads,” Gierdien says.

OneView Cloud is available in three competitively-priced packages, with the entry-level package offering cloud data ingestion, reporting and analytics, allocation, anomaly management, planning and estimating, budgeting and forecasting. The package for mature teams running FinOps as a service also includes benchmarking, rate optimisation, workload optimisation, unit economics, single sign-on and role-based access control.

To learn more about OneView Cloud, go to https://1viewcloud.com/.