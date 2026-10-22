2015 set the deadline. 2030 is closer than it looks

Reducing risk before disaster strikes.

South Africa is heading into a summer forecast that is to be exceptionally hot and dry. For every organisation, the real measure is how much of that risk has already been reduced.

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction on 13 October served as a reminder that the scale of any disaster is decided long before it strikes, in the choices made during ordinary days. The observance sits within the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, adopted in 2015 and running to 2030, which calls on governments and the private sector alike to understand risk, strengthen the governance around it, invest in resilience and prepare to recover better than before. With little more than three years left on that framework, the question of how organisations reduce their exposure to disaster has moved from the edges of public policy into the centre of commercial strategy.

Resilient Innovations writes from a particular vantage point. Close to four decades, Resilient Innovations stood beside South African organisations at the moment disruption landed. This is one of the reasons the company still strives to keep organisations afloat when the risk strikes.

The risks themselves have changed shape. Climate-driven floods, heatwaves and storms now arrive with a frequency that insurers price into every renewal.

Ransomware groups run as organised enterprises, complete with affiliate programmes and negotiation desks. Geopolitical tension reaches into supply chains, energy markets and the undersea cables that carry the world's data. The European Union's Digital Operational Resilience Act came into force in January 2025, requiring financial entities to prove they can withstand and recover from ICT disruption, and similar expectations are spreading across jurisdictions.

South Africa carries every one of these pressures and several of its own, and some are unfolding as this is written. This month, the South African Weather Service issued a heatwave warning for north-western KwaZulu-Natal, while the Northern Cape interior faced temperatures climbing into the high 30s alongside extremely high fire danger. The Weather Service expects an exceptionally hot and dry summer through to January 2027, driven by a strong El Niño. Heat seldom arrives as a single, contained event. Previous heatwaves in Gauteng pushed water utilities into restrictions and left entire metros without supply. Extreme temperatures strain the power grid, overwork the cooling systems that keep server rooms and data centres alive and wear down the health and productivity of the people who keep operations running. The danger is always present. It simply waits for conditions to line up.

What makes this landscape so demanding is the way risks compound. A flood takes out a building, which takes out the people, which takes out the phone lines customers rely on. A ransomware attack encrypts production systems and then reaches for the very backups meant to restore them.

Disruption rarely respects the boundaries of the departments assigned to manage it, and a response built in silos tends to fail at precisely the seams where those risks meet.

Disaster risk reduction offers a useful discipline for meeting that challenge. At its heart it asks three things: understand what you are exposed to, reduce that exposure wherever you can, and prepare to recover quickly from whatever remains. Inside an organisation, that means knowing which processes matter most and what they depend on, removing single points of failure. Every rand spent on reduction before an event is worth far more than the same rand spent on response after it.

Resilient Innovations’ resilience ecosystem brings together risk advisory services and business continuity management to identify and govern exposure where each element holds value on its own. Together, they close the seams. The risk assessment informs the recovery objectives. The recovery objectives shape the backup and disaster recovery architecture. Regular testing proves that all of it works before the day it is needed. This is what disaster risk reduction looks like when it is put into practice inside a business, and it is why RI holds that organisational resilience is a competitive advantage.