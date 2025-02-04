2024 marked comeback year for global smartphone market

The global smartphone market grew 7% in 2024, Xiaomi maintained a stronghold on the third spot, being the biggest contributor to the industry’s volume growth in 2024.

The global smartphone market grew 7% in 2024, reaching 1.22 billion units, according to Canalys research.

The market analyst firm says this growth marks a welcome turnaround after two consecutive years of decline.

According to the report, Apple defended its pole position on the vendor ranking table for the second year, backed by emerging market growth and stable performances in North America and Europe, which helped offset its challenges in Mainland China.

For the full year 2024, iPhone shipments declined by 1% to 225.9 million units. Samsung followed closely in second amid its continued profitability focus, as its shipments also declined by 1% to 222.9 million units.

Xiaomi maintained a stronghold on the third spot, being the biggest contributor to the industry’s volume growth in 2024, says Canalys.

It notes that driven by strong momentum in Mainland China and continued strategic expansion into emerging markets, its shipments grew by a strong 15% to 168.6 million units. Transsion claimed the fourth spot for the very first time while Oppo (including OnePlus) rounded off the top five, growing 15% and 3% to 106.7 million and 103.6 million units, respectively.

Runar Bjørhovde, analyst at Canalys, says 2024 has been a comeback year for the smartphone industry, delivering the highest annual global shipment volume post-pandemic.

“Demand has been soaring in the mass-market segment, driven by a refresh cycle of pandemic-bought smartphones alongside channel replenishments. Several vendors have capitalised on this trend, targeting the open-market channel and leading with strong value-for-money-focused products.

“However, the focus on scaling volume has come with a risk of margin erosion to keep prices competitive. To counter this and manage profitability, vendors have reduced fixed costs and optimized their resource planning. Beyond the emerging markets’ robust growth, mature economies started recovering, exemplified by Mainland China’s growth at 4%, North America at 1% and Europe at 3%. Demand in these regions has been accelerated by high vendor promotions, such as discounts, trade-ins and device bundles, used across the channel.”

Sanyam Chaurasia, senior analyst at Canalys, adds that Apple and Samsung remained resilient amid strong flagship demand, reflecting the continued premiumisation trend of the market.

“In the high-end, consumers are increasingly opting for the premium version of the flagship series, helped by vendors’ clearer differentiating models within their flagship series in an already price-inelastic segment. In Apple’s case, shipments of the 16 Pro and Pro Max in 2024 were 11% higher than the 15 Pro and Pro Max in 2023, reaching over 55 million units. The performance of the Pro models in the 16 series was a key driver to the iPhone 16 outperforming the launch year performance of the iPhone 15. ”

Chaurasia notes that Samsung delivered its strongest S-series volume since 2019, skewed more toward the Ultra than ever before.

“It aspires to continue the S-series growth with the Galaxy S25, through a continued focus on AI-powered experiences including a complementary Gemini Advanced subscription. Upgrading current users of the mid-range A-series to the standard and plus models will be a key element for Samsung to achieve its ambition.”

Bjørhovde adds that vendors are facing a tricky 2025 with mounting complexities both globally and regionally.

“Emerging markets have been the industry’s growth engine in 2024, but growth has slowed down as some markets are reaching a point of saturation. Finding the right balance between short-term performance, inventory management and long-term investments will be key for vendors to succeed in these markets. Economic fluctuations, potential US tariffs and compliance requirements add further unpredictability to market dynamics. ”

“However, opportunities such as rising premiumisation trends, Mainland China’s subsidy scheme and evolving financing models offer vendors growth potential. In 2025, vendors will prioritize ASP and profitability growth across segments while strengthening their market presence through diversified product portfolios, brand-driven marketing, and deeper channel collaborations. The ability to navigate these challenges while capitalising on emerging opportunities will define the leaders of the next phase of industry evolution.”