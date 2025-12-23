2025 marks turning point for Cell C

2025 marked a turning point for Cell C, says the company.

2025 marked a turning point for Cell C, with the operator focusing on stabilising its business, strengthening network partnerships and refining its strategy in a highly competitive mobile market.

In an e-mail interview with ITWeb, Cell C CEO Jorge Mendes says: “We returned to sustainable profitability and growth, validating the capex-light, network strategy and giving us the confidence to step back into public markets. That culminated on 27 November with Cell C’s listing on the JSE Main Board under ticker code CCD, marking the start of our next chapter as a transparent, investible force in South African telecoms.

“The listing is far more than a capital markets event, it is the culmination of a disciplined turnaround, a testament to resilience, and the beginning of a new chapter in South Africa’s digital future.”

Mendes says its turnaround was supported by targeted investments in technology and infrastructure aimed at improving service quality and customer experience. During the year, Cell C became the first operator in Africa to begin live VoLTE testing on a fully virtualised, cloud-native IMS platform hosted on AWS, a move it says demonstrates how next-generation voice services can be delivered.

“As part of our digital-first strategy, we redeQsigned and relaunched the Cell C App to make it easier for customers to manage their usage, buy value, and access support in just a few clicks, positioning the app as a cornerstone of our customer experience strategy. We introduced a convenient ‘Try Before You Buy’ option, available seamlessly across our app, online channels, and in-store touchpoints, giving customers the flexibility to experience devices before committing,” says Mendes.

Partnership push

At Africa Tech Festival 2025, Cell C Business and Huawei Cloud signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation on cloud services, digital infrastructure and industry-specific solutions, positioning the operator to support enterprise and public-sector digitalisation in 2026 and beyond.

Cell C also points to its partnership with iStore as a notable development in 2025, giving customers access to iPhone devices, offers and services through Apple’s largest retail channel in South Africa.

“This partnership strengthened our premium device portfolio and ensured that Cell C customers could enjoy seamless access to the latest iPhone models at launch and throughout the year - supported by iStore’s nationwide footprint and customer service experience,” says Mendes.

“For Cell C, this collaboration was not just about device availability; it signalled our renewed competitiveness in the high-value smartphone market and reinforced the brand’s relevance among digitally savvy, aspirational customers. It forms part of Cell C’s broader strategy to modernise our product ecosystem, expand choice, and ensure customers get world-class devices on a world-class network.”

Cell C CEO Jorge Mendes blows the kudu horn at the JSE as the telco listed. (Photograph by Nicola Mawson)

On the commercial front, Cell C highlights the expansion of its distribution partnerships. The company says the partnerships increased access to SIM cards, devices and value propositions in high-traffic retail locations nationwide.

“These partnerships haveenabled deeper penetration of SIM sales, device offers and value propositions in high-traffic retail environments, giving millions of South Africans easier access to Cell C products where they already shop. It also aligns with our strategy to rebuild our distribution strength, modernise the customer experience, and ensure that no customer is ever far from a Cell C touchpoint.”

Mendes says the brand refresh introduced in 2024 continued through 2025, supported by major marketing initiatives, including what it describes as South Africa’s first simultaneous nine-station radio broadcast to showcase network reach. The operator also remained in the Kantar BrandZ Top 30 South African brands and refurbished more than 72 stores, with further upgrades ongoing.

The company maintained its sponsorship of the Comrades Marathon, using the event for national consumer engagement, and continued its involvement with the Cell C Sharks and the South African Rugby Legends Association, which it says support rugby development and community-based initiatives.

Disciplined execution

Looking ahead, Mendes says Cell C's priority in 2026 will be disciplined execution of the strategy that underpinned its recovery.

“The foundations are in place, and our focus will continue to be on consistency, momentum and delivering sustainable growth. 2025 showed that South African telecoms can be both commercially resilient and socially essential. Despite macro-economic pressure, the sector continued to invest in networks, digital platforms and skills – and, in Cell C’s case, demonstrated that a capex-light, partnership-first model can deliver strong customer experience and financial recovery.”

He adds that connectivity will play an increasingly central role in South Africa’s digital economy in 2026.

“Cell C intends to play its part as a listed, transparent and purpose-driven operator: expanding digital inclusion, supporting SMEs and enterprises, and ensuring that nothing – whether geography, device, or income – should stop South Africans from participating fully in the digital future.”