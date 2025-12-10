Cell C expands digital learning access with two new labs

Cell C is bridging the digital divide with digital labs.

Cell C has handed over two new digital labs to Kagisho Combined School in the Free State and Gamagara High School in the Northern Cape, extending its programme aimed at improving digital access in underserved communities.

The initiative is delivered in partnership with the Department of Education.

The labs are equipped with laptops using Cell C connectivity, a high-performance server, a projector and the C3 Micro Cloud system, giving teachers and learners access to curriculum-aligned digital content and online learning tools. Both schools say the resources fill critical gaps in areas where technology remains limited.

Lethiwe Hlatshwayo, managing executive for corporate affairs at Cell C, says the company’s strategy places digital literacy at the centre of its community work. She emphasises that digital access is now non-negotiable for young people.

“Our goal is to ensure we contribute meaningfully to the national imperative to have every learner get the opportunity to gain the digital skills and confidence needed to participate fully in an increasingly connected world."

Representatives from provincial education departments said the partnership improves equity and strengthens the quality of learning.

Free State Department of Education spokesperson Howard Ndaba notes the investment helps reduce inequality and opens opportunities for learners to engage with the digital economy.

Gamagara High School principal Delevile Motoneshe comments that the facilities have already shifted how pupils access information, complete schoolwork and experiment with new skills.

The project aligns with broader national development objectives, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on quality education and reducing inequality.

Earlier this year, Cell C partnered with Inscape Education Group on a two-year programme to develop young South African talent in creativity, innovation and career readiness. The initiative, underway until December 2026, reinforces Cell C’s focus on co-creation, youth development and bridging the education-industry gap, it says.