E-government, industry collab to enhance GP’s digital skills

Gauteng’s e-government department has introduced Mzansi Digital Learning.

The Gauteng Department of e-Government has partnered with Afrika Tikkun, Microsoft SA, Vodacom and Maponya Mall to provide a digital learning platform for Gauteng residents.

Called Mzansi Digital Learning, the platform provides free access to industry-recognised foundational and practical digital skills training and certification, according to a statement.

The e-government department highlights that Mzansi Digital Learning is designed to equip individuals with essential skills for the digital economy. It is self-paced learning that is accessible via smart device or a laptop with a stable internet connection.

“With a focus on technology and digital literacy, Mzansi Digital Learning offers over 30 free online courses covering key areas, such as cyber security, generative AI [artificial intelligence], data analytics, business analysis and sustainability in technology,” it says.

“The programme ensures data-free access to learning content, making it widely accessible to South Africans eager to upskill in the tech industry.”

To help users navigate the platform effectively, a skills navigator has also been introduced.

The AI-powered tool assesses users’ current skills and guides them to relevant courses based on their chosen industry or sector.

“The AI skills navigator takes users through a survey, asking about their industry of interest, or employment status. They then self-assess their digital competencies on a scale of one (not competent) to five (highly competent).

“Based on their responses, the tool generates a personalised report and recommends suitable courses to enhance their skills.”

The online courses are open to individuals aged 14 to 50 years old, who are proficient in English and eager to develop their digital skills.

The courses are available until December, with a digital certificate awarded upon successful completion.

To enrol, applicants can register here.