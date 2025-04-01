Cell C partners with Inscape Education to empower young talent

Cell C and Inscape Education Group have launched a two-year initiative aimed at empowering young South African talent.

Cell C and Inscape Education Group have partnered to empower young South African talent through a two-year initiative focused on creativity, innovation and career development.

According to a joint statement, this collaborative initiative, running from March 2025 to December 2026, underscores Cell C's commitment to co-creation, youth empowerment and bridging the education-industry gap.

“Central to this partnership lies the first design brief for 2025, providing students with an immersive challenge to conceptualise innovative design solutions. The initiative will culminate in the selection of bursary recipients based on academic and portfolio performance, ensuring that top talent receives the necessary support to thrive,” reads the statement.

Building on its commitment, Cell C will provide funding to selected students and offer internships to the top two performing participants in 2026, giving them hands-on industry experience needed to transition seamlessly into the professional world.

“By actively engaging with young creatives, Cell C continues to champion inclusivity, sustainability and forward-thinking solutions, aligning with its purpose of being an ally.”

Key focus areas:

Bridging education and industry: The partnership ensures that students gain practical exposure and a strong professional foundation, allowing them to translate classroom learning into real-world applications.

Driving entrepreneurship and sustainability: The initiative encourages students to explore sustainability, local manufacturing and ethical design principles, fostering responsible innovation.

Real career impact: With Cell C committing to offering internships to top-performing students, the initiative provides tangible pathways to employment, reinforcing the brand’s role in skills development and job creation.

“Our partnership with Inscape is a testament to our belief in the power of co-creation. By working alongside young, talented individuals, we are not only shaping the future of design and innovation, but also creating meaningful opportunities that drive economic empowerment and transformation,” said Oyisa Besman, managing executive: brand marketing at Cell C.

Peter Harrison, post-graduate manager at Inscape Education, echoed these sentiments: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Cell C in equipping our students with the resources, mentorship and real-world experience they need to succeed. The project affords our students rich exposure to the exciting creative opportunities that exist for design, branding and real-world problem-solving, in social contexts that are relevant globally and locally."

Harrison added that the opportunity from Cell C aligns with Inscape's approach of getting their graduates society ready, life ready, challenge ready and work ready.