742 students graduate from MTN digital training programme

The graduates will be introduced to Harambee’s SA Youth Mobi platform to connect them to job opportunities.

A group of 742 young South Africans, who were part of the MTN Digital Skills for Digital Jobs initiative, have graduated and are now poised to enter the job economy.

According to a statement, the graduates were the last group to complete the 12-month accredited programme, which began with 900 unemployed youth − 100 from each province − being selected.

Accredited by the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority, the programme covers data analytics, cyber security, digital marketing and web design.

According to MTN, the graduates will be introduced to Harambee’s SA Youth Mobi platform, which will connect them to job opportunities, entrepreneurial support and additional skills development resources.

An initiative of the MTN Foundation, the Digital Skills for Digital Jobs initiative focuses on addressing the issue of youth unemployment in SA, combining digital qualifications with life and entrepreneurship skills.

“The challenge in Africa, and particularly in South Africa, is to create opportunities that provide access to world-class training and resources in digital and financial literacy, work readiness, mentorship and job placement services,” says Arthur Mukhuvha, GM of the MTN SA Foundation.

“Initiatives such as Digital Skills for Digital Jobs and the MTN Skills Academy platform, which are already active in several countries where MTN has a presence, are strategically designed to empower young people and secure their place in the economy. Key to the success of these programmes is a dedication to bridging the digital divide and ensuring everyone benefits from the transformational power of digital technology.”

The MTN Skills Academy is a free online platform that provides digital and financial skills courses and career mapping tools.

The academy is open to people between the ages of 15 and 24, and broadens the scope of the Digital Skills for Digital Jobs initiative by enabling young people to embrace upskilling from wherever they may be, says MTN.

Mukhuvha adds: “We regard providing training as the first vital step in creating opportunities, but recognise that ‘completing the circle’ by identifying job opportunities is just as important.”