2025 predictions – adaptability and opportunism in 2025.

Looking ahead to 2025, Arctic Wolf believes two forces will exert a significant influence on tomorrow’s threat landscape: adversaries’ ability and willingness to adapt, and their propensity for financial gain.

Unencumbered by laws, certain ethical standards or institutional inertia, attackers of all types – from nation-state agencies to ransomware groups to hacktivists to individuals – benefit from an opportunistic advantage and nimbleness of execution that defenders may lack. Closely related, threat actors perceive the world through a lens of opportunity. With this outlook, practically any new technology or emerging crisis or change in IT architectures – to list just a few circumstances – can be leveraged.

These predictions are the work of several of Arctic Wolf's brightest minds, who aim to prepare security teams for the challenges of the year ahead to mitigate the risks posed by threat actor activity. It is also important to note that these listed predictions highlight areas of concern but are not presented in a ranked or hierarchal format. We suggest determining the priority of each topic based on the specifics of your environment.

